Through a partnership with the Ministry of Environment, and the United Nations Development Program (UNDP), the "Fourth National Communication on Climate Change" report was launched, reporting that Lebanon's emissions decreased by 7 percent between 2018 and 2019 due to a slower consumption of fossil fuels following the aggravated crisis.Officially submitted to the "United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change" (UNFCCC) in December 2022, the report provided an overview of the greenhouse gas emissions in Lebanon, generally generated by energy and transport sectors, accounting for 80 percent of emissions.The report stated that a further reduction is anticipated in 2020 and 2021, as these projections are yet to be validated, affirming the country's climate is constantly changing, with an increase in the frequency of extreme climate events, including the "rise in temperatures by up to 4.9°C, and precipitation decrease by up to 22 percent by 2100. "Providing a comprehensive analysis of Lebanon's greenhouse gas emissions and climate projections, the report, funded by the Global Environment Facility (GEF), highlights the need to address climate change by providing an outline of Lebanon's progress and informs about future policy decisions to address the impacts of climate change.Climate change impacts many countries, including Lebanon, as the country faces a shift in weather patterns. This will profoundly impact the economy, society, and the environment.The report also urged experts, policymakers, and citizens to pay urgent attention and care to this "pressing issue."