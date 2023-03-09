Lebanon's gas emissions decreased by 7 percent between 2018 & 2019

Lebanon News
2023-03-09 | 04:46
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Lebanon&#39;s gas emissions decreased by 7 percent between 2018 & 2019
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Lebanon's gas emissions decreased by 7 percent between 2018 & 2019

Through a partnership with the Ministry of Environment, and the United Nations Development Program (UNDP), the "Fourth National Communication on Climate Change" report was launched, reporting that Lebanon's emissions decreased by 7 percent between 2018 and 2019 due to a slower consumption of fossil fuels following the aggravated crisis. 
 
Officially submitted to the "United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change" (UNFCCC) in December 2022, the report provided an overview of the greenhouse gas emissions in Lebanon, generally generated by energy and transport sectors, accounting for 80 percent of emissions.   

The report stated that a further reduction is anticipated in 2020 and 2021, as these projections are yet to be validated, affirming the country's climate is constantly changing, with an increase in the frequency of extreme climate events, including the "rise in temperatures by up to 4.9°C, and precipitation decrease by up to 22 percent by 2100. "   

Providing a comprehensive analysis of Lebanon's greenhouse gas emissions and climate projections, the report, funded by the Global Environment Facility (GEF), highlights the need to address climate change by providing an outline of Lebanon's progress and informs about future policy decisions to address the impacts of climate change.   

Climate change impacts many countries, including Lebanon, as the country faces a shift in weather patterns. This will profoundly impact the economy, society, and the environment.   

The report also urged experts, policymakers, and citizens to pay urgent attention and care to this "pressing issue."
 

Breaking Headlines

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Climate Change

Gas

Emissions

Environment

UNDP

Weather

LBCI Next
Bkerke considers "third option" as Christian parties, KSA reject Frangieh's nomination
Lebanon fuel prices on the rise again
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-02-20

Environment Minister launches campaign to ease climate change's impact

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-02-06

Lebanon's educational institutions close due to weather conditions

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-02-02

World Bank freezes Lebanon’s gas and electricity loan: LBCI sources

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-01-29

When will Lebanon start extracting oil and gas?

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:56

Union of Arab Banks submits plan to government for industry-wide reform

LBCI
Press Highlights
11:39

A legal bombshell: France demands Lebanon to question 1983 bombing suspects

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:54

Beirut Airport's traffic witnessed a 47% increase in 2022

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
09:25

Price of gasoline sees significant increase

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports
2023-02-16

Benzema strikes twice as Real beat Elche 4-0

LBCI
Variety
2023-03-07

Believer, a new approach to gaming, raises $55M from Lightspeed, A16Z, and more

LBCI
Variety
2023-01-09

Vote for Lebanon’s Yasmina Zaytoun in Miss Universe

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
08:59

Why are banks resuming their strike on Tuesday?

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app