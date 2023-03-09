MP Abdallah calls for presidential election, government formation

The Democratic Gathering bloc MP Bilal Abdallah pointed out on Thursday that Hezbollah's nomination of Marada Movement's leader Sleiman Frangieh for the presidency was unsurprising.



Abdallah's comments were made during an interview on LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show, whereby he stated he heard an Iranian response that put a veto on the Lebanese Army Commander General Joseph Aoun.



Furthermore, Abdallah highlighted Progressive Socialist Party's invitation to find a settlement by mentioning three names, but the party did not receive an answer until now.



He then called for electing a president and forming a government that could serve as a plan of salvation, urging not to link everything to each other. He also said, "it is not possible to carry out a package, but to proceed step by step."



Moreover, Abdallah stressed the importance of mitigating the political alignment and electing a president who is not provocative and strengthens ties between Lebanon, Arab countries, and others.



However, Abdallah explained that they did not abandon supporting MP Michel Moawad, indicating they called for a settlement.



He pointed out that they are with Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri calling for an electoral session, noting that "whoever disrupts the quorum in any session bears responsibility towards the people."