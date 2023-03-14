Lebanese students cannot afford school closures: UNICEF

In a statement welcoming schools reopening after two months of school closures, UNICEF has stated that over 450,000 children are now back at school and learning.



Along with the international community, the organization supported Lebanon's Ministry of Education and Higher Education to ensure the return for in-person learning and teaching for children, teachers, and schools.



The previous week, UNICEF disbursed $13.7 million to 1074 public schools, including 342 afternoon shifts, to contribute to School Funds and Parent Council Funds and initiated a first payment of the productivity allowance for 13,160 special contracted teachers and administrative staff.



The statement added that the organization also issued the salaries of special contracted teachers, mentioning that investment targeting vulnerable children to access education, which "is essential given it has been stalled for the last four years."



The organization said that getting more students in school, around 700,000 out-of-school children, requires a multi-year investment from Lebanon's Government.



UNICEF urged that education challenges are addressed by increasing funds and reforms that provide equity, efficiency, and effectiveness in Lebanon's education spending.



"If Lebanon is committed to having a public education system that allows all children and the country to leapfrog to a brighter future, all sections of society need to align on a shared purpose. All stakeholders in Lebanon need to be prepared to prioritize education now," it warned.