News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
18
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
Metn
20
o
Keserwan
20
o
North
18
o
South
16
o
Bekaa
10
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Vision 2030
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
18
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
Metn
20
o
Keserwan
20
o
North
18
o
South
16
o
Bekaa
10
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Lebanese students cannot afford school closures: UNICEF
Lebanon News
2023-03-14 | 09:00
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Lebanese students cannot afford school closures: UNICEF
In a statement welcoming schools reopening after two months of school closures, UNICEF has stated that over 450,000 children are now back at school and learning.
Along with the international community, the organization supported Lebanon's Ministry of Education and Higher Education to ensure the return for in-person learning and teaching for children, teachers, and schools.
The previous week, UNICEF disbursed $13.7 million to 1074 public schools, including 342 afternoon shifts, to contribute to School Funds and Parent Council Funds and initiated a first payment of the productivity allowance for 13,160 special contracted teachers and administrative staff.
The statement added that the organization also issued the salaries of special contracted teachers, mentioning that investment targeting vulnerable children to access education, which "is essential given it has been stalled for the last four years."
The organization said that getting more students in school, around 700,000 out-of-school children, requires a multi-year investment from Lebanon's Government.
UNICEF urged that education challenges are addressed by increasing funds and reforms that provide equity, efficiency, and effectiveness in Lebanon's education spending.
"If Lebanon is committed to having a public education system that allows all children and the country to leapfrog to a brighter future, all sections of society need to align on a shared purpose. All stakeholders in Lebanon need to be prepared to prioritize education now," it warned.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Education
Sector
Public
Schools
Closures
UNICEF
Children
Students
Strike
Next
A look into government responses to SVB bankruptcy vs. Lebanese banking crisis
Extension of driving licenses until end of year: Mawlawi
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-20
Lebanon's schools strike leaves one million children without education
Lebanon News
2023-01-20
Lebanon's schools strike leaves one million children without education
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-06
Public education sector overstaffed, in need of new talents
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-06
Public education sector overstaffed, in need of new talents
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-02
Lebanon's education sector struggles with finding shortages
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-02
Lebanon's education sector struggles with finding shortages
0
Lebanon News
2023-02-28
Public education in Lebanon at risk: report
Lebanon News
2023-02-28
Public education in Lebanon at risk: report
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
07:16
80% of Lebanese lost their food security
Lebanon News
07:16
80% of Lebanese lost their food security
0
Press Highlights
05:34
Jumblatt remains firm: "No to a partisan president"
Press Highlights
05:34
Jumblatt remains firm: "No to a partisan president"
0
Lebanon Economy
04:24
Price of 95 octane fuel increases 58000 LBP
Lebanon Economy
04:24
Price of 95 octane fuel increases 58000 LBP
0
Lebanon Economy
04:05
Lebanon’s exchange rate soars to 100,000 LBP to the dollar, currency loses 98.5% of pre-crisis value
Lebanon Economy
04:05
Lebanon’s exchange rate soars to 100,000 LBP to the dollar, currency loses 98.5% of pre-crisis value
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-03-11
Dollar weakens after US jobs data suggests slower rate hike path
World
2023-03-11
Dollar weakens after US jobs data suggests slower rate hike path
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-11
Tragic clash leaves four dead in Sad el-Bouchrieh
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-11
Tragic clash leaves four dead in Sad el-Bouchrieh
0
Variety
2022-12-20
Netflix series “The Recruit” displays the beauty of Beirut in a love letter
Variety
2022-12-20
Netflix series “The Recruit” displays the beauty of Beirut in a love letter
0
World
07:59
Morning Bid: Bank stress, bond volatility and disinflation
World
07:59
Morning Bid: Bank stress, bond volatility and disinflation
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
12:05
Private School Teachers Union Announces Strike in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
12:05
Private School Teachers Union Announces Strike in Lebanon
2
News Bulletin Reports
11:23
Beirut Municipality, AUB working on "Mar Mikhael Piazza" green square to promote pedestrian-friendly city
News Bulletin Reports
11:23
Beirut Municipality, AUB working on "Mar Mikhael Piazza" green square to promote pedestrian-friendly city
3
Lebanon Economy
04:05
Lebanon’s exchange rate soars to 100,000 LBP to the dollar, currency loses 98.5% of pre-crisis value
Lebanon Economy
04:05
Lebanon’s exchange rate soars to 100,000 LBP to the dollar, currency loses 98.5% of pre-crisis value
4
Press Highlights
02:56
A look into government responses to SVB bankruptcy vs. Lebanese banking crisis
Press Highlights
02:56
A look into government responses to SVB bankruptcy vs. Lebanese banking crisis
5
News Bulletin Reports
12:47
Presidency: Riyadh's position unchanged; Berri insists on backing Frangieh
News Bulletin Reports
12:47
Presidency: Riyadh's position unchanged; Berri insists on backing Frangieh
6
Lebanon News
12:52
Extension of driving licenses until end of year: Mawlawi
Lebanon News
12:52
Extension of driving licenses until end of year: Mawlawi
7
Press Highlights
05:34
Jumblatt remains firm: "No to a partisan president"
Press Highlights
05:34
Jumblatt remains firm: "No to a partisan president"
8
News Bulletin Reports
10:33
French Judge Aude Buresi arrives in Beirut for investigation into Governor Salameh
News Bulletin Reports
10:33
French Judge Aude Buresi arrives in Beirut for investigation into Governor Salameh
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store