French judge to release decision on Riad Salameh case before taking new position

Lebanon News
2023-03-18 | 11:56
High views
French judge to release decision on Riad Salameh case before taking new position
French judge to release decision on Riad Salameh case before taking new position

The European Observatory for Integrity in Lebanon highlighted in a statement that French Judge Aude Buresi will soon release her decision on the case involving Riad Salameh, the Governor of the Central Bank of Lebanon, before taking on a new position. The statement commended the professionalism and precision of the European judicial delegation, particularly the French team, in handling the case.

"The seriousness with which the Europeans, especially the French, dealt with the case prompted Salameh to attend interrogation sessions at the Beirut Palace of Justice. He had previously attempted to evade the sessions by submitting a memorandum to the First Investigating Judge in Beirut, Charbel Abou Samra, claiming that his presence before foreign judges was incompatible with the United Nations Convention against Corruption and violated Lebanese judicial sovereignty."

Upon completing her mission in Lebanon, Judge Buresi will return to France to finalize the investigation file on the case involving embezzlement, money laundering, forgery, use of forgery, and illicit enrichment, in which Salameh is accused.
 

Lebanon's currency is deteriorating hysterically: Abou Haidar
LBCI supports talented youth in IAEA's Global Comic Book Contest on Space Project
