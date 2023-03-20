Fuel prices hit new highs, surpassing LBP 2,000,000 for 20 liters of 95-octane gasoline

Lebanon has been experiencing an acute financial and economic meltdown. Amid the currency crash, the Lebanese people carry worthless stacks of cash, and gasoline prices have increased to record new highs.



The price of 20 liters of 95 and 98-octane gasoline increased by LBP 54,000 on Monday, March 20, 2023, while 20 liters of diesel oil increased by LBP 51,000, and the price of a 10 kg gas canister increased by LBP 36,000.



The prices of hydrocarbon derivatives became as follows:



- 20 liters of 95-octane gasoline: LBP 2,044,000



- 20 liters of 98-octane gasoline: LBP 2,092,000



- 20 liters of diesel oil: LBP 1,932,000



- Gas canister (10 kilograms): LBP 1,361,000