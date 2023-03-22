MP Moussa to LBCI: Internal consensus essential for effective solutions

Member of the Development and Liberation Bloc, MP Michel Moussa, stressed on Wednesday that there is no solution to the presidential election file without effective and serious dialogue among all political parties.



In an interview on LBCI’s Nharkom Said TV show, Moussa emphasized that a solution from outside without an internal consensus is ineffective, calling for accelerating steps toward electing a president.



He also revealed that he would accept the invitation of Bkerke to attend the spiritual retreat, indicating that the priority is to elect a president.



On another note, Moussa believed that the shortest path to enforcing the law is to regulate violations.



He also considered it essential to increase the number of inspectors in the Ministry of Economy.