Ogero announces open strike starting Friday

The Executive Council of the Ogero union announced an open strike as of Friday, March 24, 2023, and not to attend the work centers and completely stop carrying out any work.



In a statement, Ogero stated that the strike was announced after they suffered from the increasing prices, stressing that this move was taken as the workers have the right to a decent life "above all considerations and are not subject to negotiation," given to the "continuous disregard for our demands to amend salaries after they have become equivalent to one percent of their actual value."



Accordingly, the Executive Council of the Ogero union "relies on the awareness of all workers, employees, contractors, and daily workers for their solidarity to ensure the success and the full commitment to the strike," said the statement.



The council also put the phone numbers of its members at everyone's disposal to report any breaches or pressures they might be exposed to and announced that it would keep its meetings open to follow up on developments.