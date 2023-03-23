Lebanon postpones Daylight Saving Time adoption exceptionally for Ramadan

The Presidency of the Council of Ministers Secretary-General issued a memorandum postponing Daylight Saving Time, which was set to start on Sunday, March 26, for the month of Ramadan.



Based on the exceptional approval issued by the Prime Minister to amend this decision exceptionally for this year, the Secretary General of the Council of Ministers has postponed the start of Daylight Saving Time to April 21.



Daylight Saving Time (DST) is turning the clock ahead as warmer weather approaches and back as it becomes colder again. The goal of Daylight Saving Time is to make better use of daylight by prolonging the amount of time we can spend outside during daylight hours.



Lebanon usually adopts Daylight Saving Time from the end of March till the end of October.