Assistant Secretary Barbara Leaf meets PSP head Walid Jumblatt

Lebanon News
2023-03-24 | 06:27
High views
Assistant Secretary Barbara Leaf meets PSP head Walid Jumblatt
Assistant Secretary Barbara Leaf meets PSP head Walid Jumblatt

Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs, Barbara Leaf, has met the head of the Progressive Socialist Party, Walid Jumblatt, on Friday at noon.   

She has also met with the Lebanese Foreign Minister, Abdallah Bou Habib.    

Barbara Leaf arrived in Beirut on March 23 on a tour where she will meet Lebanese officials, including Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, Prime Minister Najib Mikati, and other meetings not included in the official program.   

Assistant Secretary Leaf will press the Lebanese stakeholders on the crucial need to elect a new president, form a government, and carry out economic reforms to set the country on the path to stability.  

