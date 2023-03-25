A patient at Roum Hospital urgently needs O+ blood type. To donate, please call: 79-187285

Lebanon News
2023-03-25 | 08:42
A patient at Roum Hospital urgently needs O+ blood type. To donate, please call: 79-187285
0min
A patient at Roum Hospital urgently needs O+ blood type. To donate, please call: 79-187285

