Education Minister confirms daylight saving time for schools, vocational institutions

Lebanon News
2023-03-26 | 10:06
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Education Minister confirms daylight saving time for schools, vocational institutions
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Education Minister confirms daylight saving time for schools, vocational institutions

Lebanon's Minister of Education, Abbas Halabi, issued a statement on Sunday confirming the switch to daylight saving time in educational institutions. 

The minister called on all Lebanese people to reduce the intensity of media conflict and refrain from making any new decisions, such as the recent decision not to change the clock, which has fueled sectarian discourse in the country. 

Moreover, the minister believed that the decision of the Cabinet to adopt daylight saving time remains in effect unless modified in a Cabinet session. 

Therefore, the minister stressed that the use of daylight saving time in schools, vocational institutions, and universities remains based on the legitimacy of the decision and the unity of the education sector. 

“It is not permissible to leave educational and vocational institutions and families confused about the timing of when their children should attend school.”

“The education sector is the only remaining model for national unity, and it should not be subjected to division and fragmentation,” the minister added. 

He also emphasized the importance of placing national interests, people's issues, and their needs at the forefront of any discussions, free from extremism and escalating reactions.

“If the Cabinet session convenes and modifies its previous decision regarding daylight saving time, the education sector will be the first to apply it. However, if such a decision is not made, daylight saving time remains valid and applicable in the education sector.”
 

Lebanon News

Education

Minister

Daylight Saving

Time

Schools

Institutions

Universities

LBCI Next
Daylight savings dispute leaves Lebanon with two time zones
Lebanese car importers hit with unexpected tariffs hike
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:18

Lebanon's government reinstates daylight saving time effective midnight on Wednesday-Thursday

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-03-26

Daylight savings dispute leaves Lebanon with two time zones

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-25

Lebanon's Daylight Saving Time change defies global protocol

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-25

Lebanese Patriarchate unable to comply with postponement of Daylight Saving Time

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:18

Lebanon's government reinstates daylight saving time effective midnight on Wednesday-Thursday

LBCI
Press Highlights
04:06

Lebanon's presidential deadlock: France's proposal met with resistance

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
03:17

Price of gasoline drops 28000 LBP

LBCI
World
01:17

Macron and Saudi Crown Prince pledge support for Lebanon

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-03-24

Banking under attack: A closer look at the possible motives

LBCI
Press Highlights
05:17

Lebanese are rushing to buy gold amid financial instability: report

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:39

In times of crisis, Lebanese squabble over clock change

LBCI
World
05:29

Indian banks must hear loan defaulters before declaring accounts as fraud – top court

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app