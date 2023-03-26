News
Education Minister confirms daylight saving time for schools, vocational institutions
Lebanon News
2023-03-26 | 10:06
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Education Minister confirms daylight saving time for schools, vocational institutions
Lebanon's Minister of Education, Abbas Halabi, issued a statement on Sunday confirming the switch to daylight saving time in educational institutions.
The minister called on all Lebanese people to reduce the intensity of media conflict and refrain from making any new decisions, such as the recent decision not to change the clock, which has fueled sectarian discourse in the country.
Moreover, the minister believed that the decision of the Cabinet to adopt daylight saving time remains in effect unless modified in a Cabinet session.
Therefore, the minister stressed that the use of daylight saving time in schools, vocational institutions, and universities remains based on the legitimacy of the decision and the unity of the education sector.
“It is not permissible to leave educational and vocational institutions and families confused about the timing of when their children should attend school.”
“The education sector is the only remaining model for national unity, and it should not be subjected to division and fragmentation,” the minister added.
He also emphasized the importance of placing national interests, people's issues, and their needs at the forefront of any discussions, free from extremism and escalating reactions.
“If the Cabinet session convenes and modifies its previous decision regarding daylight saving time, the education sector will be the first to apply it. However, if such a decision is not made, daylight saving time remains valid and applicable in the education sector.”
Lebanon News
Education
Minister
Daylight Saving
Time
Schools
Institutions
Universities
