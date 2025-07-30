News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
27
o
Bekaa
27
o
Keserwan
28
o
Metn
28
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
North
30
o
South
28
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nokta Ntaha
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
27
o
Bekaa
27
o
Keserwan
28
o
Metn
28
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
North
30
o
South
28
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Co-founder of Palestine Action in the UK wins appeal approval against the group's ban
World News
30-07-2025 | 10:41
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Co-founder of Palestine Action in the UK wins appeal approval against the group's ban
The co-founder of a pro-Palestinian campaign group on Wednesday won her bid to bring a legal challenge against the British government's decision to ban the group under anti-terrorism laws.
Huda Ammori, who helped found Palestine Action in 2020, asked London's High Court to give the go-ahead for a full challenge to the group's proscription, which was made on the grounds it committed or participated in acts of terrorism.
Earlier this month, the High Court refused Ammori's application to pause the ban and, following an unsuccessful last-ditch appeal, Palestine Action's proscription came into effect just after midnight on July 5.
Proscription makes it a crime to be a member of the group, carrying a maximum sentence of 14 years in prison.
Judge Martin Chamberlain granted permission for Ammori to bring a judicial review, saying her case that proscription amounted to a disproportionate interference with her and others' right to freedom of expression was "reasonably arguable".
Reuters
World News
Co-founder
Palestine Action
UK
Ban
Next
Powerful quake in Russia's Far East causes tsunami, Japan and Hawaii order evacuations
Kremlin sees 'slowdown' in reviving ties with US
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2025-06-30
UK campaign group Palestine Action to challenge government ban
World News
2025-06-30
UK campaign group Palestine Action to challenge government ban
0
Middle East News
2025-05-30
Israel accuses France's Macron of 'crusade against the Jewish state'
Middle East News
2025-05-30
Israel accuses France's Macron of 'crusade against the Jewish state'
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-22
Lebanon's President says the country cannot afford the cost of war again
Lebanon News
2025-06-22
Lebanon's President says the country cannot afford the cost of war again
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-07-17
Israel's role in the Sweida conflict: What are the intentions behind its attacks?
News Bulletin Reports
2025-07-17
Israel's role in the Sweida conflict: What are the intentions behind its attacks?
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
08:40
US-Indian Earth monitoring satellite launches
World News
08:40
US-Indian Earth monitoring satellite launches
0
World News
08:34
Trump says imposing 25% tariff on Indian imports
World News
08:34
Trump says imposing 25% tariff on Indian imports
0
World News
05:54
Hawaii county lifts evacuation order after tsunami alert downgraded
World News
05:54
Hawaii county lifts evacuation order after tsunami alert downgraded
0
World News
04:57
Tsunami waves reach Hawaii after huge quake rattles Russia's Far East
World News
04:57
Tsunami waves reach Hawaii after huge quake rattles Russia's Far East
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
07:39
Lebanon declares August 4 a public holiday to mark Beirut Port blast anniversary
Lebanon News
07:39
Lebanon declares August 4 a public holiday to mark Beirut Port blast anniversary
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-28
Ziad Rahbani’s casket leaves hospital amid applause, ululations, and flowers: Video
Lebanon News
2025-07-28
Ziad Rahbani’s casket leaves hospital amid applause, ululations, and flowers: Video
0
World News
2025-05-30
Pakistan, India close to completing border troop reduction, senior Pakistani general says: Reuters
World News
2025-05-30
Pakistan, India close to completing border troop reduction, senior Pakistani general says: Reuters
0
World News
05:54
Hawaii county lifts evacuation order after tsunami alert downgraded
World News
05:54
Hawaii county lifts evacuation order after tsunami alert downgraded
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
07:39
Lebanon declares August 4 a public holiday to mark Beirut Port blast anniversary
Lebanon News
07:39
Lebanon declares August 4 a public holiday to mark Beirut Port blast anniversary
2
Lebanon News
07:48
Middle East Airlines adjusts flight schedules to several destinations between August 1–6
Lebanon News
07:48
Middle East Airlines adjusts flight schedules to several destinations between August 1–6
3
Lebanon News
08:27
Lebanon's President Aoun concludes official visit to Algeria with high-level meetings and cultural stops
Lebanon News
08:27
Lebanon's President Aoun concludes official visit to Algeria with high-level meetings and cultural stops
4
Lebanon News
11:33
Bahaa Hariri to LBCI upon arrival in Beirut: Lebanon needs honest and loyal people
Lebanon News
11:33
Bahaa Hariri to LBCI upon arrival in Beirut: Lebanon needs honest and loyal people
5
Lebanon News
09:21
Supreme Judicial Council approves judicial appointments draft and refers It to Justice Minister for issuance
Lebanon News
09:21
Supreme Judicial Council approves judicial appointments draft and refers It to Justice Minister for issuance
6
Lebanon News
10:23
Highlights of Lebanon’s new judicial appointments following council approval
Lebanon News
10:23
Highlights of Lebanon’s new judicial appointments following council approval
7
Lebanon News
03:43
Lebanon reaffirms commitment to peace as deputy PM returns from UN conference on Palestinian statehood
Lebanon News
03:43
Lebanon reaffirms commitment to peace as deputy PM returns from UN conference on Palestinian statehood
8
Lebanon News
07:09
Saudi Ambassador says the future is bright for Lebanon
Lebanon News
07:09
Saudi Ambassador says the future is bright for Lebanon
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More