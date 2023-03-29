Al-Haber to LBCI: This is how displaced Syrians are distributed in Lebanon

Lebanon News
2023-03-29 | 07:31
High views
Al-Haber to LBCI: This is how displaced Syrians are distributed in Lebanon
Al-Haber to LBCI: This is how displaced Syrians are distributed in Lebanon

Owner of Statistics Lebanon company Rabih Al-Haber revealed on Wednesday that the number of Syrian refugees in Lebanon had reached 2,042,000 in 2023.

Al-Haber detailed during an interview on LBCI's "Naharkom Saïd" TV show the numbers of Syrian refugees in Lebanon according to regions as follows: 14% in Baalbek and 15,000 in Hermel only, 8.96% in Akkar, 6.38% in Tripoli, 7.55% in Metn, 6.15 in Baabda, 4.38% in Aley, 7% in Chouf, 4.75% in Sidon, 0.21% in Hasbaya, and 3% in Beirut.

He pointed out that a number of Syrians have fled to Lebanon, especially to the north, after the earthquake that hit areas in Syria and Turkey a month ago.

In another context, regarding the municipal elections, Al-Haber considered that all Lebanese regions would witness serious electoral battles, especially those that saw widespread popular movements during and after the October 17 revolution, including villages in Chouf and Aley.

He believed that all political forces are wary of the results, pointing out that the Lebanese Forces are the "most comfortable" side in these elections because they seek to "unite" municipalities unions as political battles are happening there.

Lebanon News

Syria

Lebanon

Refugees

