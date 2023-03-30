CMA CGM offers to take over Lebanon’s postal service

2023-03-30 | 09:27
Caretaker Minister of Telecommunications Johnny Corm confirmed on Thursday that CMA CGM, a French container transportation and shipping company headed by French-Lebanese Rodolphe Saade, has submitted a bid to take over LibanPost.  

This comes as part of the procedure launched to award the postal service contract in Lebanon after the expiration of the contract period of LibanPost, which manages Lebanon's postal services.  

In a press conference, Minister Corm announced that based on Cabinet Decision No. 2 of 5/12/222 approving the book of conditions for launching a bid for outsourcing postal services, an invitation to announce a public auction for the procurement of postal services and products was announced, and three companies applied to purchase the term sheet following the relevant procedures.  

Caretaker Minister of Telecommunications Johnny Corm announced the result of the bids to acquire the Lebanese postal service, stressing that it was one offer submitted by Merit and Coliprivé, wholly owned by CMA CGM, after they made an offer on Thursday.  

“On this basis, there is one company that submitted one offer that we accept if it meets the conditions,” said Johnny Corm.
 

