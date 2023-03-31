CMA CGM wins bid to manage the Lebanese postal service

The consortium between Merit Invest SAL And Colis Privé France, owned by the CMA CGM group, was granted the contract to manage Lebanon's postal service.    

In a statement, the media office of Caretaker Minister of Telecommunications Johnny Corm announced the sale of the book of conditions to three companies, and after Merit Invest SAL And Colis Privé France, owned by the CMA CGM group, presented the necessary documents in accordance with the rules, the awarding committee met in the presence of an observer delegate from the Public Procurement Authority and closed the only offer based on the Public Procurement Law.   

It stated that after checking the administrative, technical, and financial documents, the statement affirmed that the state's share would be 15.50 percent for the first year, noting that the starting point for the auction was 10 percent and that the book of conditions conformed to all the directives required in the Court of Audit's report.  
"The consortium between Merit Invest SAL and Colis Privé France, owned by CMA CGM Group, won the postal sector bid," the media office said. 
 

