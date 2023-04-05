Hotel reservations in Lebanon to reach 80 percent for Eid Al-Fitr: Achkar

Pierre Achkar, President of the Lebanese Hotel Association, the Federation for Tourism Industries in Lebanon, and the National Council of Tourism in Lebanon, revealed that Lebanon would witness a good tourism movement during the holidays, announcing that hotels in Lebanon registered shy reservations on the eve of holidays for the Christian denominations, expecting that reservations for Eid Al-Fitr would rise to a rate ranging between 70 and 80 percent.



In a statement, Achkar attributed the increase in hotel reservations to the approach of Eid Al-Fitr, to the fact that the Gulf countries, which host large numbers of Lebanese, give a long holiday on Eid Al-Fitr that may extend to 15 days, which will encourage the Lebanese working there to spend the Eid period throughout Lebanon.



He pointed out that during Easter, the Lebanese regions outside Beirut will witness good activity, provided that all Lebanese areas and Beirut will enjoy a tourist movement during Eid Al-Fitr, expecting that Beirut will host a share of Jordanian, Iraqi, and Egyptian tourists who will come to spend the Eid holiday in Lebanon.