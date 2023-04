On Friday, a Lebanese Army unit found in the Marjeyoun plain, in Southern Lebanon, a rocket launcher containing several missiles that were not launched, and work is underway to dismantle it.



This comes after Lebanon's Prime Minister Najib Mikati vowed that the Lebanese Army and the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) were working to arrest the perpetrators of the recent rocket fire from Lebanese territory, emphasizing that Lebanon opposes any escalation and the use of its land for acts that destabilize the region.



On Thursday evening, an army unit also found missile launchers and several rockets intended for launch in the vicinity of the towns of Zibqin and Qalila.

عثرت وحدة من الجيش في سهل مرجعيون على راجمة صواريخ بداخلها عدد من الصواريخ التي لم تنطلق، ويجري العمل على تفكيكها.#الجيش_اللبناني #LebaneseArmy pic.twitter.com/rAuphj06Ms — الجيش اللبناني (@LebarmyOfficial) April 7, 2023