Judge Aoun requests return of Salameh's file, travel ban lift anticipated soon

Lebanon News
2023-04-13 | 09:49
High views
Judge Aoun requests return of Salameh&#39;s file, travel ban lift anticipated soon
0min
Judge Aoun requests return of Salameh's file, travel ban lift anticipated soon

Judge Aoun has requested that the accusatory body in Mount Lebanon return the file on Salameh, which previously led to the issuance of a travel ban. The purpose of this request is to make a decision on lifting the travel ban, as the time has elapsed, allowing him to travel to Paris for investigation at a later date.

On Wednesday evening, AFP reported that Judge Aoun was expected to lift the travel ban on Thursday. However, the latest news indicates that while lifting the travel ban is anticipated soon, it will not occur on Thursday.

Lebanon News

Judge

Ghada Aoun

Request

Return

Salameh

File

Travel

Ban

Lift

Anticipated

