Lebanese parliamentary delegation heads to Washington for crucial talks

A Lebanese parliamentary delegation including MP Fouad Makhzoumi, his political advisor Carole Zouein, as well as MPs Ghassan Skaff, Elias Stephan, Elias Hankache, and Adib Abdel Massih have left for Washington.



However, other MPs will join them in the next two days.



The delegation will hold meetings with officials at the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank, as well as members of Congress. They will also attend a series of lectures given by officials in the US administration and meetings with the Lebanese community.



The visit will continue until next Thursday.