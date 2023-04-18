Fuel prices touch new highs in Lebanon

Lebanon News
2023-04-18 | 02:22
High views
LBCI
LBCI
Fuel prices touch new highs in Lebanon
0min
Fuel prices touch new highs in Lebanon

On Tuesday, April 18, 2023, the price of 95 and 98 octane fuel increased by LBP 41,000, while the price of diesel increased by LBP 21,000, and that of gas increased by LBP 6,000.
 
The prices of hydrocarbon derivatives became as follows:     
 
- Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 1,862,000

- Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 1,904,000

- Diesel Oil: LBP 1,594,000

- Gas Canister: LBP 1,110,000
 

