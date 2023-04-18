40th Anniversary of the US Embassy Beirut Bombing: Remembering the victims and strengthening bonds

This Tuesday, the US Embassy in Beirut commemorated the 40th anniversary of the tragic April 18, 1983 bombing, which resulted in the loss of 63 lives, including 52 Lebanese and American Embassy employees. Ambassador Shea, Deputy Chief of Mission Michaels, and members of the Embassy community gathered with the families of the victims to pay tribute to those who lost their lives in the attack and to offer their respects to their families and loved ones.



In a show of continued commitment to combating terrorism, the United States reaffirmed its dedication to pursuing peace, promoting human rights, and advancing fundamental freedoms. Ambassador Shea laid a wreath at the US Embassy memorial with the inscription, “They Came in Peace,” while DCM Michaels placed a wreath at the site of the original embassy at Ayn Al-Mreisseh in Beirut. The Embassy community solemnly read the names of each victim, remembering their service and honoring their sacrifice.



In her remarks, Ambassador Shea emphasized the strength and unity of the US Embassy community, in spite of the fear and intimidation instilled by the attackers, particularly Hizballah. She highlighted the shared resolve to work together and support a better future for the Lebanese people.

The Ambassador also thanked Lebanese staff members, American colleagues, and the families of the victims for their unwavering support and dedication to the mission.





The memorial serves as a testament to the victims' commitment to fostering a strong relationship between Lebanon and the United States and the pursuit of a shared, prosperous future.

Ambassador Shea concluded her remarks by emphasizing the strength and will of the people of the United States and Lebanon to continue forward, into a better, brighter, and more peaceful future.