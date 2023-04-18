News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
25
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
Metn
25
o
Keserwan
25
o
North
24
o
South
24
o
Bekaa
20
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nightly News Bulletin
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
25
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
Metn
25
o
Keserwan
25
o
North
24
o
South
24
o
Bekaa
20
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
40th Anniversary of the US Embassy Beirut Bombing: Remembering the victims and strengthening bonds
Lebanon News
2023-04-18 | 09:05
High views
Share
Share
2
min
40th Anniversary of the US Embassy Beirut Bombing: Remembering the victims and strengthening bonds
This Tuesday, the US Embassy in Beirut commemorated the 40th anniversary of the tragic April 18, 1983 bombing, which resulted in the loss of 63 lives, including 52 Lebanese and American Embassy employees. Ambassador Shea, Deputy Chief of Mission Michaels, and members of the Embassy community gathered with the families of the victims to pay tribute to those who lost their lives in the attack and to offer their respects to their families and loved ones.
In a show of continued commitment to combating terrorism, the United States reaffirmed its dedication to pursuing peace, promoting human rights, and advancing fundamental freedoms. Ambassador Shea laid a wreath at the US Embassy memorial with the inscription, “They Came in Peace,” while DCM Michaels placed a wreath at the site of the original embassy at Ayn Al-Mreisseh in Beirut. The Embassy community solemnly read the names of each victim, remembering their service and honoring their sacrifice.
In her remarks, Ambassador Shea emphasized the strength and unity of the US Embassy community, in spite of the fear and intimidation instilled by the attackers, particularly Hizballah. She highlighted the shared resolve to work together and support a better future for the Lebanese people.
The Ambassador also thanked Lebanese staff members, American colleagues, and the families of the victims for their unwavering support and dedication to the mission.
The memorial serves as a testament to the victims' commitment to fostering a strong relationship between Lebanon and the United States and the pursuit of a shared, prosperous future.
Ambassador Shea concluded her remarks by emphasizing the strength and will of the people of the United States and Lebanon to continue forward, into a better, brighter, and more peaceful future.
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Anniversary
US
US Embassy
Beirut
Lebanon
Lebanese
Bombing
Victims
Bonds
Next
Kataeb Party's MPs refuse to participate in legislative sessions without a president
Lebanon's tourism revives as Eid Al-Fitr approaches, expects more than two million visitors in summer: report
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-03-23
US judge orders $1.68 bln payout to families over 1983 Beirut bombing
World
2023-03-23
US judge orders $1.68 bln payout to families over 1983 Beirut bombing
0
Lebanon News
2023-03-20
Lebanese MP criticizes France's approach to Lebanon and calls for serious political intervention
Lebanon News
2023-03-20
Lebanese MP criticizes France's approach to Lebanon and calls for serious political intervention
0
Press Highlights
2023-03-09
A legal bombshell: France demands Lebanon to question 1983 bombing suspects
Press Highlights
2023-03-09
A legal bombshell: France demands Lebanon to question 1983 bombing suspects
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-24
US urges Lebanon to complete swift investigation into Beirut blast
Lebanon News
2023-01-24
US urges Lebanon to complete swift investigation into Beirut blast
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Sports
11:51
Lebanese cabinet approves special provision for American basketball player Omari Spellman to Join national team
Sports
11:51
Lebanese cabinet approves special provision for American basketball player Omari Spellman to Join national team
0
Lebanon News
11:30
Frangieh hopes for unity, good for Arabs and Saudi Arabia
Lebanon News
11:30
Frangieh hopes for unity, good for Arabs and Saudi Arabia
0
Press Highlights
11:16
Lebanon faces rising frequency of forest fires: report
Press Highlights
11:16
Lebanon faces rising frequency of forest fires: report
0
Lebanon News
11:05
US State Department Rewards for Justice Program offers reward of up to $7 Million for Information on Ibrahim Aqil
Lebanon News
11:05
US State Department Rewards for Justice Program offers reward of up to $7 Million for Information on Ibrahim Aqil
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-03
LBCI, Rotana Group announce resolving all legal disputes
Variety
2023-03-03
LBCI, Rotana Group announce resolving all legal disputes
0
Middle East
2023-01-06
Leaders of Turkey, Syria could meet for peace – Erdogan
Middle East
2023-01-06
Leaders of Turkey, Syria could meet for peace – Erdogan
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-04-16
Banks in debt: Negotiations between International Financial Institutions and Lebanese banks
Lebanon Economy
2023-04-16
Banks in debt: Negotiations between International Financial Institutions and Lebanese banks
0
World
2023-04-06
German factory output up more than expected in February
World
2023-04-06
German factory output up more than expected in February
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Press Highlights
03:43
Lebanon is preparing for an international tender for Beirut Port reconstruction: report
Press Highlights
03:43
Lebanon is preparing for an international tender for Beirut Port reconstruction: report
2
Lebanon News
08:53
UK imposes sanctions on Lebanon-based Hezbollah financier, Nazem Ahmad
Lebanon News
08:53
UK imposes sanctions on Lebanon-based Hezbollah financier, Nazem Ahmad
3
Lebanon News
02:22
Fuel prices touch new highs in Lebanon
Lebanon News
02:22
Fuel prices touch new highs in Lebanon
4
Lebanon News
06:53
PM Najib Mikati: If you do not want to postpone the municipal elections, do not attend the session
Lebanon News
06:53
PM Najib Mikati: If you do not want to postpone the municipal elections, do not attend the session
5
Press Highlights
01:25
Extension law remains unsettled as Lebanese Parliament and Cabinet hold session
Press Highlights
01:25
Extension law remains unsettled as Lebanese Parliament and Cabinet hold session
6
Lebanon News
05:47
Parliament approves extension of municipal councils mandate
Lebanon News
05:47
Parliament approves extension of municipal councils mandate
7
Variety
07:56
Culture Minister opens Baalbek, Anjar, Tyre, & Jbeil landmarks for free
Variety
07:56
Culture Minister opens Baalbek, Anjar, Tyre, & Jbeil landmarks for free
8
Lebanon News
01:22
Kataeb Party's MPs refuse to participate in legislative sessions without a president
Lebanon News
01:22
Kataeb Party's MPs refuse to participate in legislative sessions without a president
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store