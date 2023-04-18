40th Anniversary of the US Embassy Beirut Bombing: Remembering the victims and strengthening bonds

Lebanon News
2023-04-18 | 09:05
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
40th Anniversary of the US Embassy Beirut Bombing: Remembering the victims and strengthening bonds
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
40th Anniversary of the US Embassy Beirut Bombing: Remembering the victims and strengthening bonds

This Tuesday, the US Embassy in Beirut commemorated the 40th anniversary of the tragic April 18, 1983 bombing, which resulted in the loss of 63 lives, including 52 Lebanese and American Embassy employees. Ambassador Shea, Deputy Chief of Mission Michaels, and members of the Embassy community gathered with the families of the victims to pay tribute to those who lost their lives in the attack and to offer their respects to their families and loved ones.

In a show of continued commitment to combating terrorism, the United States reaffirmed its dedication to pursuing peace, promoting human rights, and advancing fundamental freedoms. Ambassador Shea laid a wreath at the US Embassy memorial with the inscription, “They Came in Peace,” while DCM Michaels placed a wreath at the site of the original embassy at Ayn Al-Mreisseh in Beirut. The Embassy community solemnly read the names of each victim, remembering their service and honoring their sacrifice.

In her remarks, Ambassador Shea emphasized the strength and unity of the US Embassy community, in spite of the fear and intimidation instilled by the attackers, particularly Hizballah. She highlighted the shared resolve to work together and support a better future for the Lebanese people.
 
The Ambassador also thanked Lebanese staff members, American colleagues, and the families of the victims for their unwavering support and dedication to the mission.

 
The memorial serves as a testament to the victims' commitment to fostering a strong relationship between Lebanon and the United States and the pursuit of a shared, prosperous future.
 
Ambassador Shea concluded her remarks by emphasizing the strength and will of the people of the United States and Lebanon to continue forward, into a better, brighter, and more peaceful future.
 
 
 

Breaking Headlines

Lebanon News

Anniversary

US

US Embassy

Beirut

Lebanon

Lebanese

Bombing

Victims

Bonds

LBCI Next
Kataeb Party's MPs refuse to participate in legislative sessions without a president
Lebanon's tourism revives as Eid Al-Fitr approaches, expects more than two million visitors in summer: report
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-03-23

US judge orders $1.68 bln payout to families over 1983 Beirut bombing

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-03-20

Lebanese MP criticizes France's approach to Lebanon and calls for serious political intervention

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-03-09

A legal bombshell: France demands Lebanon to question 1983 bombing suspects

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-24

US urges Lebanon to complete swift investigation into Beirut blast

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports
11:51

Lebanese cabinet approves special provision for American basketball player Omari Spellman to Join national team

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:30

Frangieh hopes for unity, good for Arabs and Saudi Arabia

LBCI
Press Highlights
11:16

Lebanon faces rising frequency of forest fires: report

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:05

US State Department Rewards for Justice Program offers reward of up to $7 Million for Information on Ibrahim Aqil

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-03

LBCI, Rotana Group announce resolving all legal disputes

LBCI
Middle East
2023-01-06

Leaders of Turkey, Syria could meet for peace – Erdogan

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-04-16

Banks in debt: Negotiations between International Financial Institutions and Lebanese banks

LBCI
World
2023-04-06

German factory output up more than expected in February

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Press Highlights
03:43

Lebanon is preparing for an international tender for Beirut Port reconstruction: report

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:53

UK imposes sanctions on Lebanon-based Hezbollah financier, Nazem Ahmad

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:22

Fuel prices touch new highs in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:53

PM Najib Mikati: If you do not want to postpone the municipal elections, do not attend the session

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:25

Extension law remains unsettled as Lebanese Parliament and Cabinet hold session

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:47

Parliament approves extension of municipal councils mandate

LBCI
Variety
07:56

Culture Minister opens Baalbek, Anjar, Tyre, & Jbeil landmarks for free

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:22

Kataeb Party's MPs refuse to participate in legislative sessions without a president

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app