Swedish jihadist gets life term over pilot burned alive in Syria

A Stockholm court on Thursday handed down a life term to Swedish jihadist Osama Krayem over the murder of a Jordanian pilot burned alive by the Islamic State (IS) group in Syria, which sparked international outrage in 2015.



Judge Anna Liljenberg Gullesjo said Krayem's actions consisted of "guarding the victim both before and during the execution and taking him to the cage where he was set alight while still alive."



