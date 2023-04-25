News
LAF-Navy showcases capabilities, shows step towards achieving maritime security goals
Lebanon News
2023-04-25 | 08:55
LAF-Navy showcases capabilities, shows step towards achieving maritime security goals
On Tuesday, the Lebanese Armed Forces Navy (LAF-Navy) demonstrated its capabilities in Maritime Interdiction Operations with support from the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) Maritime Task Force (MTF).
During the event, attended by the LAF-Navy Commander Colonel Haitham Dinnawi, UNIFIL Head of Mission and Force Commander General Aroldo Lazaro, and MTF Commander Rear Admiral Busse, the visitors were provided with live impressions of the LAF-Navy's capabilities, including hailing, boarding and inspection of vessels.
According to UNIFIL, the event highlighted LAF-Navy's readiness and interoperability between it and LAF-Air Force.
Since MTF began the assessment period in December 2022, the LAF-Navy has made advancements in commanding Maritime Interdiction Operations with its support at sea.
"Currently LAF-Navy has the responsibility of the MIO command over the middle and northern thirds of its territorial waters. It is projected that within the next few months, MIO responsibility for the southern third will be handed over to LAF-Navy as well," said UNIFIL in a press release.
The press release also emphasized the commitment to UNIFIL and MTF to support Lebanon's efforts to build its naval capacity and perform its maritime security duties.
"Part of UNIFIL's mandate is to support Lebanon in building its naval capacity to effectively patrol its sovereign waters and perform its maritime security duties independently and autonomously. The LAF-Navy's demonstration of their capabilities is a significant step towards achieving this goal," added the peacekeeping mission.
The first batch of Lebanese nationals arrives in Lebanon from Sudan
Lebanese evacuated from Sudan to arrive in Lebanon in two batches
