Kanaan after meeting Wronecka: Syrian refugees crisis is not solely Lebanon’s responsibility
Lebanon News
2023-04-26 | 06:09
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Kanaan after meeting Wronecka: Syrian refugees crisis is not solely Lebanon’s responsibility
Head of the Finance and Budget Committee, MP Ibrahim Kanaan, tackled on Wednesday during his meeting with the United Nations Coordinator in Lebanon, Joanna Wronecka, the latest developments and relations with the international community, especially after his recent visit to Washington, as well as political, financial, and economic files.
Kanaan listened to Wronecka's briefing on the preparations being made in Europe, specifically in Brussels, regarding the issue of dealing with Syrian refugees and the necessity for Lebanon to be ready to submit its approach.
Kanaan stated after the meeting that "the solution to this issue is international, not solely Lebanon's responsibility."
Kanaan emphasized that "the current stage is existential for Lebanon, not just a passing political phase. Therefore, the international community must help implement the required road map for Lebanon rather than washing its hands of it. A priority in this roadmap is the issue of Syrian refugees, which has cost Lebanon more than its capacity and ability to bear, financially and economically, more than any other country in the world, in addition to the security risks."
He considered that "preserving the structure of the state, its independence, and stability requires, in light of the current international and regional convergence, that the resolution of the refugee crisis and their return to their homeland be a top priority so that Lebanon can breathe a sigh of relief and be relieved of this heavy burden."
Kanaan also pointed out that "progressing along the path of radical and structural reform to restore trust requires an internal decision based on a vision that prioritizes reforms, stability, and communication with the international community. This should be done through an internal process not controlled by partisan goals but by national interests."
