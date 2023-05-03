News
MP Hankash to LBCI: New president must raise problematic issues
Lebanon News
2023-05-03 | 06:25
High views
Share
Share
0
min
MP Hankash to LBCI: New president must raise problematic issues
MP Elias Hankash confirmed on Wednesday the existence of an alignment between the Kataeb Party, the Lebanese Forces, and other blocs. He also pointed out that the issue of assuming responsibility is in the translation, action, and by heading to the parliament to vote.
Hankash stated during a phone call on LBCI's "Naharkom Saïd" TV show that "there is a trust issue with the Free Patriotic Movement, and mistake or failure must be acknowledged."
Hankash believed it is up to the new president to raise problematic issues and called for "a comprehensive dialogue table where concerns and fears can be expressed."
"There are sovereignty issues, such as the issue of refugees, the Palestinian and Hezbollah weapons, that must be resolved," he concluded by saying.
Lebanon News
Hankash
Lebanon
