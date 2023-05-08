The Lebanese Caretaker Environment Minister Nasser Yassin stressed the importance of stimulating investments in the green economy, such as natural reserves, sustainable agriculture, circular economy, and renewable energy, which will have high returns on the economy and the environment.



Yassin's comments came during his participation in the "Annual Investment Meeting" in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, where he delivered an opening lecture at the "Green Investments" symposium, which took place in cooperation with the League of Arab States, the UNIDO and the Union of Arab Chambers.



Additionally, the Ministry of Environment is working to support this transition to green investments by improving the readiness of Lebanese institutions to benefit from climate finance and green finance opportunities.



On the forum's sidelines, Yassin met with the Executive Director of UNIDO, the Assistant Secretary-General of the League of Arab States, and Emirati officials.