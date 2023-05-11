MP Michel Moussa to LBCI: Importance of Central Bank governorship alongside presidential elections

2023-05-11 | 03:41
MP Michel Moussa to LBCI: Importance of Central Bank governorship alongside presidential elections
0min
MP Michel Moussa to LBCI: Importance of Central Bank governorship alongside presidential elections

Member of the Development and Liberation Bloc, MP Michel Moussa, confirmed that the communications regarding the presidency of the republic are progressing at a faster pace among the parties in Lebanon.

In addition, he emphasized that Speaker Nabih Berri insists on not calling for a session unless there is a positive outcome.

In this context, Moussa pointed out that on Thursday, it was clear that no party can secure the required number of votes, whether for a quorum or the elections.

On LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show, Moussa considered that in parallel with the election of a president, the pressing matter in Lebanon is the governorship of the Central Bank of Lebanon, which should not be left vacant either.
 

