Sejaan Azzi, Former Lebanese Minister, Passes Away at Age 70
Lebanon News
2023-05-11 | 04:04
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Sejaan Azzi, Former Lebanese Minister, Passes Away at Age 70
Sejaan Azzi, a prominent Lebanese figure in politics and media, passed away on Thursday at the age of 70. Azzi, who was born in November 1952, leaves behind a legacy of contributions to both the public sector and the media landscape in Lebanon.
Being a notable figure throughout his career, Azzi held the position of Minister in the Lebanese government, where he made significant contributions to the field of public service.
He was also a respected member of the Lebanese Kataeb Party, playing a vital role in shaping the party's agenda and policies.
Having a key role in providing informative and engaging content to listeners across the country, he has many ventures in the media, including founding "Radio Free Lebanon," where he was its general director between 1978 and 1986, and he was head of the news department at "Voice of Lebanon" in 1975.
He worked as a journalist for many media organizations, such as "Tele Liban," "Al-Jarida," and "Magazine."
He founded the "SOGETCO" General Institution for Studies and Consultations in Paris, which works in the field of political and economic risk analysis, and also published the "MIB" magazine, which focused on strategic affairs in the Middle East.
Holding a Bachelor's degree in political and administrative sciences from the Saint Joseph University of Beirut, Azzi has published four books on Lebanese and Middle Eastern history and geopolitics.
Sejaan Azzi's passing leaves a void in Lebanon's political and media spheres. His contributions and commitment to public service and journalism will be remembered and cherished by his colleagues, listeners, and readers alike.
