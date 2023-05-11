Sejaan Azzi, Former Lebanese Minister, Passes Away at Age 70

Lebanon News
2023-05-11 | 04:04
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Sejaan Azzi, Former Lebanese Minister, Passes Away at Age 70
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Sejaan Azzi, Former Lebanese Minister, Passes Away at Age 70

Sejaan Azzi, a prominent Lebanese figure in politics and media, passed away on Thursday at the age of 70. Azzi, who was born in November 1952, leaves behind a legacy of contributions to both the public sector and the media landscape in Lebanon.
 
Being a notable figure throughout his career, Azzi held the position of Minister in the Lebanese government, where he made significant contributions to the field of public service. 

He was also a respected member of the Lebanese Kataeb Party, playing a vital role in shaping the party's agenda and policies. 

Having a key role in providing informative and engaging content to listeners across the country, he has many ventures in the media, including founding "Radio Free Lebanon," where he was its general director between 1978 and 1986, and he was head of the news department at "Voice of Lebanon" in 1975. 
He worked as a journalist for many media organizations, such as "Tele Liban," "Al-Jarida," and "Magazine."  

He founded the "SOGETCO" General Institution for Studies and Consultations in Paris, which works in the field of political and economic risk analysis, and also published the "MIB" magazine, which focused on strategic affairs in the Middle East.  

Holding a Bachelor's degree in political and administrative sciences from the Saint Joseph University of Beirut, Azzi has published four books on Lebanese and Middle Eastern history and geopolitics. 

Sejaan Azzi's passing leaves a void in Lebanon's political and media spheres. His contributions and commitment to public service and journalism will be remembered and cherished by his colleagues, listeners, and readers alike.

Breaking Headlines

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Sejaan Azzi

Politics

Media

Legacy

LBCI Next
Sami Gemayel: Eager for change to make swift breakthrough in the presidential file
Lebanon’s Foreign Minister calls on banks to release funds for embassies, foreign diplomats
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-04-28

Information Minister, UNESCO announces modern media law progress in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-04-19

In support of lawyer Nizar Saghieh, media professionals say only freedom of expression remains in Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-01

Concerns over media freedom in Lebanon as journalists face investigation

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
06:24

Cosmetic tourism: Lebanon's alluring industry for Arab tourists

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:30

Frangieh visits Bukhari in Yarze ​

LBCI
Variety
07:13

After 'recovering' from the Beirut Blast, the iconic Sursock Museum reopens in May

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
06:24

Cosmetic tourism: Lebanon's alluring industry for Arab tourists

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:10

Sami Gemayel: Eager for change to make swift breakthrough in the presidential file

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-05-09

China expels Canadian diplomat as bilateral ties sour

LBCI
World
05:51

Chinese baby product firms seek to age up, sell more abroad as population falls

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:24

Nabih Berri seeks settlement for accepting Army Commander as president

LBCI
World
06:39

Several vehicles in flames after explosion in center of Milan - Sky TG24

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:04

Sejaan Azzi, Former Lebanese Minister, Passes Away at Age 70

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
09:20

Lost and found: The dilemma of depositing fresh dollars at Lebanon's Central Bank

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
08:22

Captive to Captagon: The story of manufacturing and exporting in Syria

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:24

Nabih Berri seeks settlement for accepting Army Commander as president

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:36

Countdown to presidential election: Berri urges immediate action on new president and Central Bank governor

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:22

Beirut Airport issues statement regarding missing items

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:36

EU Ambassador to Lebanon emphasizes urgent reforms needed amidst multiple crises

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:21

Potato crisis in Akkar: Farmer's losses and unanswered questions

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app