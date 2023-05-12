News
Nasrallah: Netanyahu's calculations are unsuccessful
Lebanon News
2023-05-12 | 12:02
Nasrallah: Netanyahu's calculations are unsuccessful
The Secretary-General of Hezbollah, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, stated on Friday that Lebanon is facing a problem concerning some individuals who suffer from narrow perspectives, limited calculations, detachment from reality, and denial of developments.
He then questioned, "Can anyone discuss the events in Lebanon separately from the regional events, with accuracy and objectivity?"
Nasrallah further said, "Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu initiated the aggression on Gaza to assassinate the leaders of the Al-Quds Brigades," expressing his regret for "the continuation of global silence and the prevention of the United States from allowing the issuance of a condemnation statement by the UN Security Council against Israel for killing women and children in Gaza."
Moreover, he noted that Netanyahu's motives behind the battle were to regain eroded deterrence, escape internal division, address fragmentation within his government, and improve his political and electoral situation.
However, Nasrallah considered Netanyahu's calculations unsuccessful, as his decision isolated the Islamic Jihad movement while neutralizing other factions and attempting to create discord within the resistance.
Nasrallah affirmed that "the resistance in Gaza managed to thwart the enemy's goal of restoring deterrence," stating that "at any time we are tasked with taking any step or steps, we will not hesitate."
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Hezbollah
Nasrallah
Lebanon
Lebanese
Israel
Palestine
