Trump signals possible sanctions relief for Syria

Middle East News
12-05-2025 | 11:24
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Trump signals possible sanctions relief for Syria
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Trump signals possible sanctions relief for Syria

U.S. President Donald Trump said Monday he was considering offering sanctions relief to Syria, which is seeking to rebuild after a grinding decade-plus civil war.

"We are going to have to make a decision on the sanctions, which we may very well relieve. We may take them off of Syria because we want to give them a fresh start," Trump told journalists at the White House prior to departing on a trip to the Middle East.


AFP
 

Middle East News

Trump

Sanctions

Relief

Syria

US

LBCI Next
Hamas armed wing says will release US-Israeli hostage Monday
Iran president says calls to dismantle nuclear facilities 'unacceptable'
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-03-03

White House seeks plan for possible Russia sanctions relief: Reuters

LBCI
World News
2025-04-25

US lists demands at UN as Syria seeks sanctions relief

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-04-26

Syrian letter delivers response to US conditions for sanctions relief

LBCI
World News
2025-03-27

Zelensky slams 'dangerous signals' on lifting Russia sanctions

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:14

Hamas says freed US-Israeli hostage

LBCI
Middle East News
09:23

Syria congratulates Turkey after PKK disbands

LBCI
Middle East News
08:05

Iran is preparing for Russian President Vladimir Putin to visit

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:00

Israel asks ICC judges to withdraw Netanyahu arrest warrant

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
16:52

LBCI reporter Nada Andraos injured by stray bullet in Tripoli

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:24

Interior Ministry begins releasing 2025 municipal election results of Bcharre

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:36

Interior Ministry releases 2025 municipal election results of Koura district

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-05-02

Jumblatt holds meeting with Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09

EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-23

US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-08

Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-06

LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-23

LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-03-19

Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
16:52

LBCI reporter Nada Andraos injured by stray bullet in Tripoli

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:37

Shooting reported in North Lebanon, casualty in Ain al-Dehab, Akkar

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:24

Interior Ministry begins releasing 2025 municipal election results of Bcharre

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:42

Lebanon's Interior Minister bans gunfire, orders security forces to pursue violators

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:15

35 arrested after deadly gunfire following election results in North Lebanon and Akkar

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:36

Interior Ministry releases 2025 municipal election results of Koura district

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:26

Lebanon's Interior Minister: Voter turnout in municipal elections in North Lebanon and Akkar reach 43.29%

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:22

Batroun district 2025 municipal election results released

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More