Trump signals possible sanctions relief for Syria
12-05-2025 | 11:24
High views
Trump signals possible sanctions relief for Syria
U.S. President Donald Trump said Monday he was considering offering sanctions relief to Syria, which is seeking to rebuild after a grinding decade-plus civil war.
"We are going to have to make a decision on the sanctions, which we may very well relieve. We may take them off of Syria because we want to give them a fresh start," Trump told journalists at the White House prior to departing on a trip to the Middle East.
AFP
Trump
Sanctions
Relief
Syria
US
