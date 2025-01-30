The struggle to finalize Lebanon's cabinet amid sectarian disputes: President Aoun calls for urgent government formation

30-01-2025 | 12:49
The struggle to finalize Lebanon&#39;s cabinet amid sectarian disputes: President Aoun calls for urgent government formation
3min
The struggle to finalize Lebanon's cabinet amid sectarian disputes: President Aoun calls for urgent government formation

Report by Lara El Hachem, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
 
Despite President Joseph Aoun's urgency to form a full-fledged government capable of securing parliamentary confidence, the process remains stalled. 

Aoun is rapidly pushing for a cabinet allowing him to travel abroad with a team of specialized ministers, each responsible for their respective portfolios. 

However, negotiations have yet to yield a final agreement.  

Prime Minister-designate Nawaf Salam met with Aoun on Wednesday, presenting an incomplete cabinet lineup regarding ministerial distribution and names. Most of the proposed ministers are non-partisan figures endorsed by various political forces based on their qualifications. 

According to LBCI sources, disagreements persist over appointments, particularly regarding names proposed by Hezbollah for portfolios other than the Finance Ministry. 

Meanwhile, Salam's inner circle maintains that the primary obstacle remains the Finance Ministry. Salam has reportedly made no promises to any party of a specific ministry or nominee, insisting that all selections are based on competence. 

While sources close to him indicate that the cabinet formation is nearing completion, one major hurdle continues to grow: Sunni representation.  

Unlike the Christian factions—who, despite their differences, have widely supported the new administration—several Sunni leaders feel excluded from the decision-making process. 

MP Faisal Karami, the latest to voice concerns, met with Salam on Thursday and called for consistent standards across sects. Karami argued that Sunni leaders should also have a say if Shiite and Christian parties are consulted on ministerial appointments.  

Karami's criticism was prompted by Salam's proposal to appoint a woman from Tripoli to the cabinet without prior consultation with Sunni political figures. He insisted that any nominee should either have his endorsement or be discussed within the National Accord Bloc he represents. He noted that the bloc has competent, politically unaffiliated candidates who could serve effectively.  

Karami inferred from his discussions with Salam that the Prime Minister-designate is intent on selecting technocrats rather than political figures. He suggested this move could mean that decision-making authority within the cabinet will ultimately rest with the president and prime minister alone.

