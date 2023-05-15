News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
29
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
Metn
32
o
Keserwan
32
o
North
31
o
South
31
o
Bekaa
21
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
The Ambassador’s Daughter
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
29
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
Metn
32
o
Keserwan
32
o
North
31
o
South
31
o
Bekaa
21
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Habib confirms that the Arab Fund loan will be paid in 3 stages in US dollars
Lebanon News
2023-05-15 | 07:02
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Habib confirms that the Arab Fund loan will be paid in 3 stages in US dollars
The Chairman of the Board of Directors and General Manager of the Banque de L'habitat, Antoine Habib, reassured that the liquidation of the Arab Fund loan, which was signed in 2019 and has not been liquidated until today due to the circumstances in Lebanon, will be done in US dollars and not in Lebanese lira.
After his meeting with the Caretaker Prime Minister, Najib Mikati, accompanied by member of the Board of Directors Tawfiq Naji, Habib confirmed that the loan still exists and will be paid in three stages.
He added that the loan value that will be given to borrowers ranges between $40,000 for low-income people and $50,000 for middle-income people.
He explained that the Arab Fund for Economic and Social Development loan was confirmed because there are loans related to the financing of some projects in Lebanon that have been canceled or are being considered for cancellation, whether by the Arab Fund or some other funds.
Habib pointed out that the Housing Bank paid all the obligations imposed on it in terms of interest and assets, and it never failed to pay, which helped stabilize this loan.
Additionally, he announced that there are regulatory frameworks to proceed with this loan and that the Arab Fund is still waiting for answers, adding that there are logistical matters that must be taken, such as obtaining approvals from the concerned authorities: from the Board of Directors, Banque du Liban, the Council for Development and Reconstruction, the Lebanese government and the Ministers of Finance and Social Affairs.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Banque de L'habitat
Antoine Habib
Arab Fund
Loan
Arab Fund for Economic and Social Development
Lebanon's economic crisis: Amin Salam calls for Arab support
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-05-01
Lebanon to resume housing financing in US dollars: Antoine Habib
Lebanon Economy
2023-05-01
Lebanon to resume housing financing in US dollars: Antoine Habib
0
Lebanon News
2023-03-06
Lebanon's Banque de l'habitat planning on issuing new package loans
Lebanon News
2023-03-06
Lebanon's Banque de l'habitat planning on issuing new package loans
0
Lebanon News
05:47
Lebanon's economic crisis: Amin Salam calls for Arab support
Lebanon News
05:47
Lebanon's economic crisis: Amin Salam calls for Arab support
0
Variety
04:08
Lebanon dominates Arab Cup of Ice Hockey, triumphing in the final
Variety
04:08
Lebanon dominates Arab Cup of Ice Hockey, triumphing in the final
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
05:47
Lebanon's economic crisis: Amin Salam calls for Arab support
Lebanon News
05:47
Lebanon's economic crisis: Amin Salam calls for Arab support
0
Lebanon News
04:45
MP Saliba to LBCI: We hope to restore regularity of institutional work and respect for constitution
Lebanon News
04:45
MP Saliba to LBCI: We hope to restore regularity of institutional work and respect for constitution
0
Lebanon News
04:33
Bukhari after meeting Bou Habib: We want for Lebanese people to enjoy prosperity
Lebanon News
04:33
Bukhari after meeting Bou Habib: We want for Lebanese people to enjoy prosperity
0
Variety
04:22
Among the 'Top 100 Travel & Tourism Leaders 2023,' Forbes features six Lebanese
Variety
04:22
Among the 'Top 100 Travel & Tourism Leaders 2023,' Forbes features six Lebanese
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
07:02
Habib confirms that the Arab Fund loan will be paid in 3 stages in US dollars
Lebanon News
07:02
Habib confirms that the Arab Fund loan will be paid in 3 stages in US dollars
0
Press Highlights
03:03
Sanctions loom over Lebanon as presidential elections remain stalled
Press Highlights
03:03
Sanctions loom over Lebanon as presidential elections remain stalled
0
Lebanon News
04:45
MP Saliba to LBCI: We hope to restore regularity of institutional work and respect for constitution
Lebanon News
04:45
MP Saliba to LBCI: We hope to restore regularity of institutional work and respect for constitution
0
Press Highlights
2023-05-13
Sanctions loom over obstruction of Lebanese presidential elections
Press Highlights
2023-05-13
Sanctions loom over obstruction of Lebanese presidential elections
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Press Highlights
02:10
FPM, LF, Kataeb: Progress towards an agreement on Jihad Azour
Press Highlights
02:10
FPM, LF, Kataeb: Progress towards an agreement on Jihad Azour
2
Lebanon News
07:02
Habib confirms that the Arab Fund loan will be paid in 3 stages in US dollars
Lebanon News
07:02
Habib confirms that the Arab Fund loan will be paid in 3 stages in US dollars
3
Press Highlights
03:03
Sanctions loom over Lebanon as presidential elections remain stalled
Press Highlights
03:03
Sanctions loom over Lebanon as presidential elections remain stalled
4
Lebanon News
05:47
Lebanon's economic crisis: Amin Salam calls for Arab support
Lebanon News
05:47
Lebanon's economic crisis: Amin Salam calls for Arab support
5
Lebanon Economy
11:07
Lost potential: The untapped benefits of Lebanon's marijuana industry
Lebanon Economy
11:07
Lost potential: The untapped benefits of Lebanon's marijuana industry
6
Variety
04:08
Lebanon dominates Arab Cup of Ice Hockey, triumphing in the final
Variety
04:08
Lebanon dominates Arab Cup of Ice Hockey, triumphing in the final
7
Middle East
12:36
Erdogan has intial lead in Turkey election but gap expected to narrow
Middle East
12:36
Erdogan has intial lead in Turkey election but gap expected to narrow
8
Variety
04:22
Among the 'Top 100 Travel & Tourism Leaders 2023,' Forbes features six Lebanese
Variety
04:22
Among the 'Top 100 Travel & Tourism Leaders 2023,' Forbes features six Lebanese
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store