Gaza health ministry says all public hospitals in north 'out of service'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
18-05-2025 | 05:34
Gaza health ministry says all public hospitals in north 'out of service'
The health ministry in Gaza said Sunday that all public hospitals in the north of the territory were now "out of service" after Israeli forces besieged the Indonesian hospital.
"The Israeli occupation has intensified its siege with heavy fire around the Indonesian hospital and its surroundings, preventing the arrival of patients, medical staff, and supplies -- effectively forcing the hospital out of service," the ministry said.
"All public hospitals in the North Gaza governorate are now out of service," it added.
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Gaza
Health Ministry
Hospitals
North
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:40
Gaza civil defense says 50 killed in new Israeli strikes
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:40
Gaza civil defense says 50 killed in new Israeli strikes
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:35
Israel open to 'ending the fighting' as part of Gaza deal: PM office
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:35
Israel open to 'ending the fighting' as part of Gaza deal: PM office
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:02
War deepens: Israel launches major military operation in Gaza after negotiations collapse
News Bulletin Reports
13:02
War deepens: Israel launches major military operation in Gaza after negotiations collapse
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:12
Hamas: New Gaza talks 'without any preconditions' underway in Doha
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:12
Hamas: New Gaza talks 'without any preconditions' underway in Doha
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
UNIFIL's future at risk: US-Israeli pressure mounts for downsizing or complete withdrawal from Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
UNIFIL's future at risk: US-Israeli pressure mounts for downsizing or complete withdrawal from Lebanon
0
Lebanon Economy
2025-02-12
Finance Minister Yassine Jaber affirms on LBCI: Deposit write-offs not a consideration for Lebanon's government
Lebanon Economy
2025-02-12
Finance Minister Yassine Jaber affirms on LBCI: Deposit write-offs not a consideration for Lebanon's government
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-16
Trump raises Israeli concerns over Iran nuclear deal; Tel Aviv sets red lines
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-16
Trump raises Israeli concerns over Iran nuclear deal; Tel Aviv sets red lines
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:35
Israel open to 'ending the fighting' as part of Gaza deal: PM office
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:35
Israel open to 'ending the fighting' as part of Gaza deal: PM office
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
0
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
0
Middle East News
2025-03-19
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
Middle East News
2025-03-19
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
UNIFIL's future at risk: US-Israeli pressure mounts for downsizing or complete withdrawal from Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
UNIFIL's future at risk: US-Israeli pressure mounts for downsizing or complete withdrawal from Lebanon
2
Lebanon News
13:48
President Joseph Aoun arrives in Rome to represent Lebanon at inaugural mass for Pope Leo
Lebanon News
13:48
President Joseph Aoun arrives in Rome to represent Lebanon at inaugural mass for Pope Leo
3
News Bulletin Reports
13:02
War deepens: Israel launches major military operation in Gaza after negotiations collapse
News Bulletin Reports
13:02
War deepens: Israel launches major military operation in Gaza after negotiations collapse
4
Lebanon News
12:04
Lebanese PM urges voter participation ahead of Beirut municipal elections
Lebanon News
12:04
Lebanese PM urges voter participation ahead of Beirut municipal elections
5
Lebanon News
04:32
Lebanon's president and first lady attend Pope Leo XIV's inaugural mass at the Vatican
Lebanon News
04:32
Lebanon's president and first lady attend Pope Leo XIV's inaugural mass at the Vatican
6
Lebanon News
04:50
Israeli warplanes fly at low altitude over Bekaa Valley amid municipal vote
Lebanon News
04:50
Israeli warplanes fly at low altitude over Bekaa Valley amid municipal vote
7
Lebanon News
05:42
Violence at Bekaa's Saadnayel polling center prompts LADE to withdraw observers
Lebanon News
05:42
Violence at Bekaa's Saadnayel polling center prompts LADE to withdraw observers
8
Lebanon News
14:51
Development and Loyalty list wins uncontested in multiple southern towns ahead of elections
Lebanon News
14:51
Development and Loyalty list wins uncontested in multiple southern towns ahead of elections
