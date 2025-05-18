Gaza health ministry says all public hospitals in north 'out of service'

Israel-Gaza War Updates
18-05-2025 | 05:34
Gaza health ministry says all public hospitals in north 'out of service'
Gaza health ministry says all public hospitals in north 'out of service'

The health ministry in Gaza said Sunday that all public hospitals in the north of the territory were now "out of service" after Israeli forces besieged the Indonesian hospital.

"The Israeli occupation has intensified its siege with heavy fire around the Indonesian hospital and its surroundings, preventing the arrival of patients, medical staff, and supplies -- effectively forcing the hospital out of service," the ministry said.

"All public hospitals in the North Gaza governorate are now out of service," it added.

AFP
 
