Egyptian President reaffirms ‘continued support’ for Lebanon
Lebanon News
2023-05-19 | 04:41
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Egyptian President reaffirms ‘continued support’ for Lebanon
The Lebanese Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati initiated a series of meetings in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, ahead of the 32nd Arab League Summit on Friday.
In this context, the Prime Minister held a meeting with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi on Friday morning, in which the Lebanese delegation participated, which included Minister of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants Abdallah Bou Habib, Minister of Industry George Boujikian, Minister of Tourism Walid Nassar, and Minister of Agriculture Abbas Hajj Hassan.
During the meeting, El-Sisi affirmed his continued support for Lebanon and the process of its advancement, expressing his hope that a new president for Lebanon would be elected as soon as possible.
As for the Prime Minister, he expressed his appreciation for the continuous support provided by the Egyptian President to Lebanon in all fields, and his constant haste to provide everything that would help Lebanon solve its problems.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Najib Mikati
Jeddah
Saudi Arabia
32nd Arab League Summit
Egyptian
President
Abdel Fattah El-Sisi
