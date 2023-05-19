News
PM Najib Mikati highlights Lebanon's crisis at Arab League Summit
Lebanon News
2023-05-19 | 10:22
High views
Share
Share
3
min
PM Najib Mikati highlights Lebanon's crisis at Arab League Summit
Caretaker Prime Minister, Najib Mikati, spoke from Jeddah, stating that Lebanon's crisis has worsened due to the presidential vacuum. Mikati addressed Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, saying, "it is not difficult to support your brothers in Lebanon."
Speaking at the Arab League summit in Jeddah, Mikati pointed out that the prolonged duration of the crisis, the difficulties in addressing it, and the increasing number of displaced persons have made the president's election more complex. He emphasized that Lebanon has never closed its doors to Syrian refugees based on a sense of kinship between the two peoples and the prioritization of humanitarian considerations.
This includes the strain on infrastructure, social impacts, domestic political ramifications, and the natural right of these displaced persons to return to their cities and villages.
"This return cannot be achieved without concerted Arab efforts, supported by the international community, in communication with Syria, within a unified and encouraging Arab stance. This should include constructive projects to revitalize devastated areas and establish a roadmap for the return of our Syrian brothers to their homeland," he said.
Moreover, Mikati affirmed Lebanon's respect for all successive international resolutions issued by the United Nations Security Council, decisions and charter of the Arab League, and its commitment to implementing their provisions. On behalf of Lebanon, he also reiterated respect for the interests, sovereignty, social security, and political stability of sister countries, as well as the fight against drug trafficking and anything that undermines stability in those countries.
He clarified that this steadfast commitment stems from a sense of responsibility towards our brothers and a desire to ensure their security, safety, and genuine fraternal relations.
However, Mikati directed his words to Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, stating, "it is possible to elevate the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and its youth to leadership positions and transform it into a productive country in a short period, it is not difficult for him to support his brothers in Lebanon. Therefore, we look forward to the kingdom's fraternal care and attention towards my country, Lebanon so that it can rise again."
The caretaker Prime Minister also expressed gratitude to neighboring countries, particularly the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) states, for providing job opportunities for Lebanese citizens on their lands within both private and public institutions.
Lebanon's financial, economic, and social situation would have been much harsher without this support. He also appreciated the Republic of Iraq for its continuous support to Lebanon and indicated the hope for the swift return of all Arab brothers to Lebanon.
PM
Prime
Minister
Najib Mikati
Highlight
Lebanon
Crisis
Arab
League
Summit
Saudi Arabia
