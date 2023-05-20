Al-Mawlawi: security apparatuses are conducting intelligence efforts to prevent drug industry expansion in Lebanon

Lebanon News
2023-05-20 | 08:34
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Al-Mawlawi: security apparatuses are conducting intelligence efforts to prevent drug industry expansion in Lebanon
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
1min
Al-Mawlawi: security apparatuses are conducting intelligence efforts to prevent drug industry expansion in Lebanon

Caretaker Minister of Interior Bassam al-Mawlawi, emphasized on Saturday that Lebanese authorities are taking proactive steps to prevent the smuggling of Captagon from Syria to Lebanon.
 
"With Syria's commitment to combating Captagon, we are taking preemptive measures to prevent the establishment of factories in Lebanon," he said during an interview with the al-Hadath channel regarding Lebanon's plan to combat drugs.
 
He also noted that the security apparatuses are conducting intelligence efforts to prevent the expansion of the drug industry in Lebanon.
 
Al-Mawlawi stressed that they are "fighting drug smuggling at all border facilities and will not allow Lebanon to be a transit route for drug trafficking to neighboring countries."
 
Al-Mawlawi affirmed that drug smugglers have no political cover and that the security forces are fulfilling their duty to prevent drugs from entering the country.
 
He emphasized that the airport security apparatus coordinates daily with the ministry, and politics does not interfere with its work. 
He revealed that he oversees the operations of the airport security apparatus.
 
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Drugs

Captagon

LBCI Next
The Interpol saga: Governor's red notice, legal battles, and leadership dilemma
Prime Minister Mikati stresses the importance of reconnecting Lebanon with the Arab world
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-05-11

The rise and fall of Captagon cartels: Lebanon's battle against drug trafficking

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-04-14

Information Division thwarts the smuggling of 10 million Captagon pills from Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-04-12

Lebanon’s ISF seizes 120,000 Captagon pills in Qabait, arrests one of those involved

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
09:35

Prescription plight: Soaring prices, illicit trade, and unapproved medications in Lebanon

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:53

Bou Saab after meeting Geagea: We held a positive meeting, another one to be scheduled soon

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
09:35

Prescription plight: Soaring prices, illicit trade, and unapproved medications in Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:10

The Interpol saga: Governor's red notice, legal battles, and leadership dilemma

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:41

Prime Minister Mikati stresses the importance of reconnecting Lebanon with the Arab world

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-04-20

Huawei launches in-house software system after being cut off from US services

LBCI
World
2023-05-18

UK government spent 162 million pounds on Queen Elizabeth's funeral

LBCI
Variety
2023-04-20

Watch SpaceX try to launch Starship to orbit for the first time… again

LBCI
World
2023-05-01

Latest on the Ukraine war: Pope says Vatican involved in peace mission

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:32

The process of international arrest warrants: What is next for Riad Salameh?

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:25

Lebanon grapples with the challenge of replacing Banque du Liban's Governor: Riad Salameh's fate uncertain

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:46

Political pressure and legal battles: The future of Governor Riad Salameh

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:28

Naufal Daou to LBCI: The Jeddah summit moved us from the 20th century to the 21st century

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:41

Prime Minister Mikati stresses the importance of reconnecting Lebanon with the Arab world

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:17

Batarfi to LBCI: We cannot directly interfere in Lebanon, its people have to solve their problems

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:08

Mufti Derian says Arab solidarity with Lebanon stimulates the election of a president

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:39

A decade later: President Assad's presence marks a turning point at Arab League Summit

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More