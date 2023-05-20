Al-Mawlawi: security apparatuses are conducting intelligence efforts to prevent drug industry expansion in Lebanon

Caretaker Minister of Interior Bassam al-Mawlawi, emphasized on Saturday that Lebanese authorities are taking proactive steps to prevent the smuggling of Captagon from Syria to Lebanon.

"With Syria's commitment to combating Captagon, we are taking preemptive measures to prevent the establishment of factories in Lebanon," he said during an interview with the al-Hadath channel regarding Lebanon's plan to combat drugs.

He also noted that the security apparatuses are conducting intelligence efforts to prevent the expansion of the drug industry in Lebanon.

Al-Mawlawi stressed that they are "fighting drug smuggling at all border facilities and will not allow Lebanon to be a transit route for drug trafficking to neighboring countries."

Al-Mawlawi affirmed that drug smugglers have no political cover and that the security forces are fulfilling their duty to prevent drugs from entering the country.

He emphasized that the airport security apparatus coordinates daily with the ministry, and politics does not interfere with its work.

He revealed that he oversees the operations of the airport security apparatus.