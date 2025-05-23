Twelve injured in knife attack at Hamburg train station: Emergency services

World News
23-05-2025 | 13:37
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Twelve injured in knife attack at Hamburg train station: Emergency services
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Twelve injured in knife attack at Hamburg train station: Emergency services

Twelve people were injured in a knife attack at the main train station in the northern German city of Hamburg on Friday, the local police and fire department said.

"According to initial information, a person injured several people with a knife at the main train station," Hamburg police said in a post on X.

A spokesman for the Hamburg fire department told AFP that 12 people had been injured and that some of the injuries were life-threatening.

AFP 
 
 

World News

Germany

Attack

Hamburg

LBCI Next
US and Iran to hold nuclear talks amid clashing red lines
Trump pushes EU to cut tariffs or face extra duties, FT reports
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-03-07

Discovery of World War 2 bomb near major Paris train station disrupts services

LBCI
World News
2025-04-13

At least 21 killed in Russian attack on Ukraine's Sumy: Emergency service

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-11

Culture and Public Works Ministers tour historic Mar Mikhael train station as part of restoration effort

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-05-18

Blast at police station in eastern Syria leads to casualties, state news agency says

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
14:51

Latest round of Iran nuclear talks 'constructive,' senior US official says

LBCI
World News
14:30

Trump says 'not looking for a deal' with EU, insists tariffs will be 50 percent

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:20

From scoop to spike: Why your next tub of ice cream may cost more

LBCI
World News
12:20

Judge temporarily blocks Trump ban on foreign students at Harvard

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-04-30

Sudan's army leader Burhan appoints an acting prime minister: Statement

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-03-24

Lebanese lira ranks as the world’s weakest currency amid deepening economic crisis — What’s driving its decline?

LBCI
World News
05:45

UN rights chief urges warring sides in South Sudan to 'pull back from the brink'

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-15

LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-19

President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-15

LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09

EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-23

US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-08

Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-06

LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-23

LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More