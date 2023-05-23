News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
21
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
Metn
21
o
Keserwan
21
o
North
21
o
South
20
o
Bekaa
19
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Zahrat Al Thalouth 2
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
21
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
Metn
21
o
Keserwan
21
o
North
21
o
South
20
o
Bekaa
19
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Germany issues arrest warrant for Lebanon's central bank chief
Lebanon News
2023-05-23 | 09:01
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Germany issues arrest warrant for Lebanon's central bank chief
Germany has informed Lebanon it has issued an arrest warrant for Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh on corruption charges, including forgery, money laundering and embezzlement, a senior judicial source told Reuters on Tuesday.
A second source familiar with the matter confirmed the arrest warrant to Reuters. Salameh has denied any wrongdoing.
Salameh, 72, is being investigated in Lebanon and at least five European countries for allegedly taking hundreds of millions of dollars from Lebanon's central bank to the detriment of the Lebanese state and laundering the funds abroad.
It is the second foreign arrest warrant reported to be issued for Salameh within a week. France issued a warrant for his arrest on May 16 after he failed to show up for a Paris court hearing.
On France's request, Interpol issued a Red Notice for Salameh, citing charges of money laundering, fraud and participation in a criminal association with a view to committing offences punishable by 10 years of imprisonment.
Salameh said he would challenge the French arrest warrant.
He was previously charged with corruption in two separate cases in Lebanon, which include formal accusations of embezzlement, money laundering and fraud.
He has denied those charges and said they are politically motivated.
No one at the German federal prosecution was immediately available to comment.
The Munich public prosecutor’s office said it was involved in the case but declined to comment on the arrest warrant. "We never comment on arrest warrants," a spokesperson for the office told Reuters.
Salameh, who has been central bank governor for 30 years, is facing growing calls to resign ahead of his latest term ending in July, though Lebanon's caretaker Cabinet took no decision on the matter during a Monday meeting that discussed his case.
Reuters
Lebanon News
Germany
Issues
Arrest Warrant
Official
Lebanon
Central Bank
Chief
Riad Salemeh
Next
The government fears Salameh's dismissal, shifts responsibility to judiciary
State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller condemns Hezbollah's military drill, reinforces US position
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
06:07
Lebanon verbally informed by Germany of an arrest warrant against central bank governor - senior judicial source
Lebanon News
06:07
Lebanon verbally informed by Germany of an arrest warrant against central bank governor - senior judicial source
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-16
French judge issues international arrest warrant for Lebanon's Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh
Lebanon News
2023-05-16
French judge issues international arrest warrant for Lebanon's Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-19
French prosecutor confirms arrest warrant for Lebanon central bank's Salameh
Lebanon News
2023-05-19
French prosecutor confirms arrest warrant for Lebanon central bank's Salameh
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-16
Lebanon central bank chief did not attend French fraud hearing -judicial source
Lebanon News
2023-05-16
Lebanon central bank chief did not attend French fraud hearing -judicial source
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:20
Lebanon nears placement on FATF Grey List
News Bulletin Reports
12:20
Lebanon nears placement on FATF Grey List
0
Lebanon Economy
10:27
PM Mikati agrees to dollarize cash financial aid allocated to Syrian refugees
Lebanon Economy
10:27
PM Mikati agrees to dollarize cash financial aid allocated to Syrian refugees
0
News Bulletin Reports
09:52
Salameh will appear before Lebanese judiciary on Wednesday
News Bulletin Reports
09:52
Salameh will appear before Lebanese judiciary on Wednesday
0
Lebanon News
09:38
Foreign Minister says Syrians in Lebanon are considered economic refugees, not political ones
Lebanon News
09:38
Foreign Minister says Syrians in Lebanon are considered economic refugees, not political ones
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
11:32
Fake Pentagon attack hoax shows perils of Twitter’s paid verification
Variety
11:32
Fake Pentagon attack hoax shows perils of Twitter’s paid verification
0
Lebanon News
06:12
Geagea criticizes 'resistance' axis, FPM for 'irresponsible handling' of BDL's issue
Lebanon News
06:12
Geagea criticizes 'resistance' axis, FPM for 'irresponsible handling' of BDL's issue
0
World
2023-05-19
Heat insurance offers climate change lifeline to poor workers
World
2023-05-19
Heat insurance offers climate change lifeline to poor workers
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-18
Saudi FM's visit to Damascus marks new chapter in Gulf-Syria ties
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-18
Saudi FM's visit to Damascus marks new chapter in Gulf-Syria ties
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
06:07
Lebanon verbally informed by Germany of an arrest warrant against central bank governor - senior judicial source
Lebanon News
06:07
Lebanon verbally informed by Germany of an arrest warrant against central bank governor - senior judicial source
2
Lebanon News
03:36
Lebanon set to be grey-listed by financial crime watchdog
Lebanon News
03:36
Lebanon set to be grey-listed by financial crime watchdog
3
World
16:14
State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller condemns Hezbollah's military drill, reinforces US position
World
16:14
State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller condemns Hezbollah's military drill, reinforces US position
4
Variety
03:01
Lebanon's tourism triumph: Batroun nominated as capital of Arab summer tourism
Variety
03:01
Lebanon's tourism triumph: Batroun nominated as capital of Arab summer tourism
5
News Bulletin Reports
09:52
Salameh will appear before Lebanese judiciary on Wednesday
News Bulletin Reports
09:52
Salameh will appear before Lebanese judiciary on Wednesday
6
Lebanon News
09:01
Germany issues arrest warrant for Lebanon's central bank chief
Lebanon News
09:01
Germany issues arrest warrant for Lebanon's central bank chief
7
Lebanon News
09:10
European Observatory urges Salameh’s removal, says Lebanon will bear the consequences
Lebanon News
09:10
European Observatory urges Salameh’s removal, says Lebanon will bear the consequences
8
News Bulletin Reports
12:20
Lebanon nears placement on FATF Grey List
News Bulletin Reports
12:20
Lebanon nears placement on FATF Grey List
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More