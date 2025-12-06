US lawmakers urge Lebanon’s leaders to disarm Hezbollah, warn of growing risks

A group of U.S. members of Congress sent a letter to Lebanese President Joseph Aoun and Lebanon’s Prime Minister Nawaf Salam calling for the disarmament of Hezbollah, saying the process “must begin now, even by force if necessary.”



The lawmakers said Lebanon committed under the November 2024 ceasefire to launch a gradual process to dismantle Hezbollah’s military structure and restore state authority across the country, but argued that “empty promises and partial measures that fall short of disarmament are nowhere near enough.”



They warned that the absence of real progress has allowed Hezbollah to rearm and rebuild positions, including in areas south of the Litani River where it is prohibited from operating under U.N. Security Council Resolution 1701.



According to the letter, the ongoing delay brings Lebanon “closer to a new war” and deeper under the influence of “an armed organization loyal to Iran, not the Lebanese people.”



It said families in the south remain displaced and unable to rebuild, while the ceasefire has “enabled Hezbollah to rebuild its strength.”



The lawmakers argued that Lebanon cannot achieve reforms, economic stability or long-term prosperity while Hezbollah remains armed and the national army is “marginalized before a militia acting as a state within a state.”



“The era of unfulfilled promises is over,” the letter stated, warning that continued Hezbollah rearmament and threats along the Israeli border could prompt Israel to act.



It also said the United States would find it increasingly difficult to justify continued support for a government that does not meet its commitments.



They urged Lebanon’s leadership to “seize this moment” and implement Hezbollah’s disarmament, saying the government has an opportunity to steer the country toward lasting stability and peace.



A copy of the letter was also sent to Defense Minister Michel Menassa and Army Commander General Rodolphe Haykal.