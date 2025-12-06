Tom Barrack downplays Iraq reports and addresses Lebanese concerns in remarks to LBCI

06-12-2025 | 07:08
Tom Barrack downplays Iraq reports and addresses Lebanese concerns in remarks to LBCI

In comments to LBCI, U.S. Ambassador to Turkey and Special Envoy for Syria, Tom Barrack, confirmed that negotiations between Syria and Israel are continuing, describing the diplomatic process as “baby steps” given the region’s volatility. 

“The dialogue continues,” he said, noting that discussions have remained steady as the parties work toward a potential resolution.

Barrack also addressed his recent trip to Iraq, rejecting reports that he carried a warning about possible Israeli action should Iraqi factions intervene in support of Hezbollah. 

“Don't believe everything that you read or that you hear in other news,” he said, adding that he does not comment on private U.S. communications with foreign counterparts. 

He emphasised Washington’s concern for Iraq, calling the regional landscape “very delicate” and describing Iraq, Lebanon, Jordan, Syria, Israel, and Turkey as “five fingers in one glove.”

When pressed again on the purpose of his visit, Barrack offered a lighthearted response: “I like the food.”

Barrack brushed off criticism from some Lebanese voices questioning his public remarks on Lebanon, saying he had “no comment” and pointing to U.S. Ambassador Michel Issa. “He's a great ambassador. He's going to do a terrific job.” 

Asked about U.S. envoy Morgan Ortagus, he replied briefly: “Talk to Morgan. She works at the U.N.”

