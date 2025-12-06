Lebanon turns to diplomacy as Israel threats loom — can talks hold?

06-12-2025 | 12:50
Lebanon turns to diplomacy as Israel threats loom — can talks hold?
Lebanon turns to diplomacy as Israel threats loom — can talks hold?

Report by Lara El Hachem, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian

Lebanon faced two options: a wide, destructive war or a postponement of that war, pushing back its bitter cup. President Joseph Aoun, in consultation with Prime Minister Nawaf Salam and Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, moved toward the second option.

Israel had threatened Lebanon and gave it until December 31 to address the issue of restricting Hezbollah’s weapons, warning that it would act itself if Lebanon failed to do so. But those threats were disputed by Western and Arab diplomats in Beirut, according to LBCI information.

What, then, was Israel planning to do? Information indicates that the strikes would not have been limited to Hezbollah targets but would have also hit Lebanese infrastructure in an attempt to pressure the Lebanese state.

This prompted the decision to open negotiations by sending a civilian representative of the Lebanese state. Dispatching a civilian elevates representation and raises questions about which files may be discussed in the future.

The civilian participation — through former Ambassador Simon Karam — pushed away the specter of war, as President Aoun said. But how?

It opened a channel for direct dialogue with Israel and signaled to the international community — which Lebanese officials have been urging to pressure Tel Aviv — that Lebanon is ready for negotiations and dialogue, and does not seek war.

The step was welcomed by ambassadors of the U.N. Security Council member states who met Lebanese officials, inspected destruction in Naqoura, saw the occupied Labbouneh Hill up close, and were briefed by UNIFIL on the situation on the ground, the Blue Line, Israeli violations, and measures taken in coordination with the Lebanese army.

The delegation saw firsthand the reality Lebanon has faced for the past year — a development expected to put pressure on Israel to offer guarantees against escalation. 

Lebanon does not want war, but rather a peace that preserves its sovereignty and the safety of its territory.

