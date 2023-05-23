European Observatory urges Salameh’s removal, says Lebanon will bear the consequences

The European Observatory for the Integrity of Lebanon considered that "the issuance by the German prosecution of an international arrest warrant against the Governor of Banque du Liban, Riad Salameh, is a message that judges and politicians must receive and that he be removed from office; otherwise Lebanon will bear the consequences."



The Observatory pointed out that the issue of correspondent banks stopping dealing with Lebanon, if Salameh remains, is serious, and its consequences are dangerous for Lebanon, the most important of which is the inability to open credits, the inability to import, and others.



The European Observatory asked about "the direction that Lebanon's politicians are taking, are they more afraid for themselves or the country?"