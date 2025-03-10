UN warns of 'dire consequences' as Israel cuts power, blocks fuel to Gaza

The United Nations said Monday that Israel's decision to cut off electricity to Gaza was "very concerning," warning that civilians in the war-ravaged Palestinian territory would face dire consequences.



"With no electricity and with fuel being blocked, Gaza's remaining water desalination plants, healthcare facilities, and bakeries are at risk of eventually shutting down, with dire consequences for civilians," Seif Magango, spokesman for the U.N. human rights office, told AFP in an email.



AFP