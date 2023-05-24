News
Central Bank Governor's legal team takes action in France to retrieve Interpol Red Notice
Lebanon News
2023-05-24 | 05:18
High views
Share
Share
1
min
Central Bank Governor's legal team takes action in France to retrieve Interpol Red Notice
According to LBCI’s sources, lawyers representing the Central Bank of Lebanon Governor have taken a significant step in their legal battle in filing an appeal before the French judiciary in an attempt to retrieve the French arrest warrant that has been widely circulated through the Interpol red notice.
At the center of this legal dispute is the Interpol red notice, which has become an issue in the case against Riad Salameh. In this particular situation, the French arrest warrant against the Governor has been disseminated through the Interpol red notice, amplifying its significance and reach across borders.
However, this appeal seeks to challenge the validity of the warrant, questioning its legal basis and potential implications for the ongoing international legal proceedings against Salameh.
The outcome of this appeal will be closely watched as it could have far-reaching consequences, not only for the Governor but also for the legal landscape surrounding the case. As the legal battle unfolds, the retrieval of the French arrest warrant will undoubtedly shape the trajectory of the proceedings and impact the Governor's legal position.
Lebanon News
Central
Bank
Governor
Legal
Team
Lawyers
Action
France
Retrieve
Interpol
Red
Notice
BDL
Riad Salameh
Lebanon
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-20
The Interpol saga: Governor's red notice, legal battles, and leadership dilemma
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-20
The Interpol saga: Governor's red notice, legal battles, and leadership dilemma
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-16
French judge issues international arrest warrant for Lebanon's Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh
Lebanon News
2023-05-16
French judge issues international arrest warrant for Lebanon's Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-04-06
Legal battle against Lebanon's central bank governor faces jurisdictional dispute and Parisian hearing
Lebanon Economy
2023-04-06
Legal battle against Lebanon's central bank governor faces jurisdictional dispute and Parisian hearing
0
Lebanon News
07:39
Prioritizing stability: US Department of State calls on Lebanon to implement reforms in Central Bank Governor selection
Lebanon News
07:39
Prioritizing stability: US Department of State calls on Lebanon to implement reforms in Central Bank Governor selection
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
09:09
Council of Muftis expresses concern as presidential vacuum continues
Lebanon News
09:09
Council of Muftis expresses concern as presidential vacuum continues
0
Variety
08:56
Created by Impact BBDO, LBCI's "We Miss Lebanon" campaign secures three medals at the Caples Awards in London
Variety
08:56
Created by Impact BBDO, LBCI's "We Miss Lebanon" campaign secures three medals at the Caples Awards in London
0
Lebanon News
08:03
Foreign Affairs House Committee follows up Syrian refugees file with UNHCR
Lebanon News
08:03
Foreign Affairs House Committee follows up Syrian refugees file with UNHCR
0
Lebanon News
07:39
Prioritizing stability: US Department of State calls on Lebanon to implement reforms in Central Bank Governor selection
Lebanon News
07:39
Prioritizing stability: US Department of State calls on Lebanon to implement reforms in Central Bank Governor selection
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
06:28
In pursuit of a united Lebanon: Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri calls for presidential elections on Resistance and Liberation Day
Lebanon News
06:28
In pursuit of a united Lebanon: Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri calls for presidential elections on Resistance and Liberation Day
0
Lebanon Economy
04:30
Swimming pools and resorts in Lebanon: Dollarized entrance fees set the season 'on fire'
Lebanon Economy
04:30
Swimming pools and resorts in Lebanon: Dollarized entrance fees set the season 'on fire'
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-20
Batarfi to LBCI: We cannot directly interfere in Lebanon, its people have to solve their problems
Lebanon News
2023-05-20
Batarfi to LBCI: We cannot directly interfere in Lebanon, its people have to solve their problems
0
Variety
2023-04-05
Creator of Catan board game dies
Variety
2023-04-05
Creator of Catan board game dies
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
12:20
Lebanon nears placement on FATF Grey List
News Bulletin Reports
12:20
Lebanon nears placement on FATF Grey List
2
Lebanon News
03:31
Lebanon's Army Commander stresses the right to resist 'Israeli enemy' to recover all lands
Lebanon News
03:31
Lebanon's Army Commander stresses the right to resist 'Israeli enemy' to recover all lands
3
Lebanon News
06:28
In pursuit of a united Lebanon: Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri calls for presidential elections on Resistance and Liberation Day
Lebanon News
06:28
In pursuit of a united Lebanon: Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri calls for presidential elections on Resistance and Liberation Day
4
Lebanon News
05:18
Central Bank Governor's legal team takes action in France to retrieve Interpol Red Notice
Lebanon News
05:18
Central Bank Governor's legal team takes action in France to retrieve Interpol Red Notice
5
Press Highlights
01:20
The Democratic Gathering's firm stance: Rejecting Frangieh's candidacy
Press Highlights
01:20
The Democratic Gathering's firm stance: Rejecting Frangieh's candidacy
6
Lebanon Economy
10:27
PM Mikati agrees to dollarize cash financial aid allocated to Syrian refugees
Lebanon Economy
10:27
PM Mikati agrees to dollarize cash financial aid allocated to Syrian refugees
7
Lebanon News
04:31
MP Fadi Karam stresses action and communication to navigate Lebanon's crisis
Lebanon News
04:31
MP Fadi Karam stresses action and communication to navigate Lebanon's crisis
8
Press Highlights
02:02
Lebanon’s currency dilemma: Central Bank of Lebanon explores banknotes printing options
Press Highlights
02:02
Lebanon’s currency dilemma: Central Bank of Lebanon explores banknotes printing options
