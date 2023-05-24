According to LBCI’s sources, lawyers representing the Central Bank of Lebanon Governor have taken a significant step in their legal battle in filing an appeal before the French judiciary in an attempt to retrieve the French arrest warrant that has been widely circulated through the Interpol red notice.



At the center of this legal dispute is the Interpol red notice, which has become an issue in the case against Riad Salameh. In this particular situation, the French arrest warrant against the Governor has been disseminated through the Interpol red notice, amplifying its significance and reach across borders.



However, this appeal seeks to challenge the validity of the warrant, questioning its legal basis and potential implications for the ongoing international legal proceedings against Salameh.



The outcome of this appeal will be closely watched as it could have far-reaching consequences, not only for the Governor but also for the legal landscape surrounding the case. As the legal battle unfolds, the retrieval of the French arrest warrant will undoubtedly shape the trajectory of the proceedings and impact the Governor's legal position.