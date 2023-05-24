News
EDL reports extensive theft of high-voltage cables in Beirut's commercial district tunnels
Lebanon News
2023-05-24 | 06:03
EDL reports extensive theft of high-voltage cables in Beirut's commercial district tunnels
The Electricité du Liban (EDL) has released a statement highlighting the occurrence of widespread thefts that have targeted necessary high-voltage main cables in the commercial district tunnels (Solidere) in Beirut.
According to the maintenance teams' findings on May 22nd and 23rd, the stolen cables are the primary 220 kV tension cables connecting the central commercial station (Commercia) to the main station (Mkalles). These cables were deliberately cut and damaged in multiple locations with the intention of theft.
Furthermore, EDL revealed that the thefts also extended to include lighting cables, grounding systems, control cabinets, and water pumps. The resulting damage caused by these acts of sabotage is immense, and repairing and rehabilitating the stolen and damaged infrastructure is estimated to require financial resources exceeding two million US dollars.
In light of these incidents, EDL has appealed to the security forces entrusted with maintaining public safety, the Beirut Municipality, and the returning security apparatus of the Solidere.
The corporation urged them to prioritize the safety of the tunnels and the facilities within them, as well as to actively pursue the thieves, expose their identities and end this series of encroachments.
Thus, the consequences of these incidents have become increasingly challenging for the institution to bear, necessitating immediate action to prevent further repercussions.
Lebanon News
EDL
Report
Extensive
Theft
High
Voltage
Cables
Beirut
Commercial
District
Tunnels
Lebanon
