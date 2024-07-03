France expels Iranian suspected of influence peddling for Tehran: AFP

2024-07-03 | 08:15
France expels Iranian suspected of influence peddling for Tehran: AFP
France expels Iranian suspected of influence peddling for Tehran: AFP

France on Wednesday expelled an Iranian suspected of influence peddling on behalf of the Islamic Republic and having links to the Revolutionary Guards ideological army, his lawyer and a source close to the issue told AFP.

Bashir Biazar had been held in administrative detention since the start of June and was subject to a deportation order from the French interior ministry. 

His lawyer Rachid Lemoudaa said his client never posed a "threat to public order" in France.

AFP
 

