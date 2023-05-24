In pursuit of a united Lebanon: Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri calls for presidential elections on Resistance and Liberation Day

Lebanon News
2023-05-24 | 06:28
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
In pursuit of a united Lebanon: Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri calls for presidential elections on Resistance and Liberation Day
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
In pursuit of a united Lebanon: Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri calls for presidential elections on Resistance and Liberation Day

Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri sent a message to the Lebanese on the occasion of the Resistance and Liberation Day, in which he praised Imam Musa al-Sadr, the martyrs, the resistors, and the Lebanese for this "glorious National Day." 
 
He affirmed on the day of victory and liberation that Lebanon, "whose sons possessed and still possess the courage and daring to defeat the Israeli project and broke its will to obstruct its role in the region's system, today, at the level of all their political forces, are all called upon to evoke all those titles" that enabled them to make this achievement.  

According to him, they are called upon to possess national audacity and courage in the face of any internal or external will that wants to plunge Lebanon or bring it down from within in a vortex of emptiness or through obstruction strikes.  

"They are called upon to resort to dialogue and consensus under the constitution and institutions in approaching all national titles and issues." 

He continued by affirming that "from our political, public, and legislative position" that the doors of the Parliament are never closed, neither to legislation nor to achieving the presidential elections, "which we hope will be accomplished today before tomorrow." 

However, this issue is subject to the availability of sincere will that parliamentary blocs and independent representatives take the initiative to create a consensus among themselves and remove the obstacles that prevent the election of a president who expresses the will of the Lebanese to unite and not divide. 

According to Speaker Berri, this president should believe in Lebanon, a president who is committed to the Taif Accord and the implementation of reform clauses that were not applied in it, and a president who approves the independence of the judiciary and the fight against corruption. 

One who is capable of restoring confidence in Lebanon's relations with its Arab brothers, one who can build a serious and fruitful dialogue with Syria to resolve the issue of the refugees, and one who completes the demarcation of the borders between the two brotherly countries.  

"A president who believes that Israel is the main enemy of Lebanon and is the opposite of it in position, role, and message," he continued to express. 

He added that forfeiting the national achievements that Lebanon achieved by liberating most of its land from the Israeli occupation and thwarting its old and new aggressive plans aimed at undermining the foundations of the Lebanese entity and its constitutional institutions is considered an act that amounts to the level of high national treason. 

He concluded by thanking the "brotherly" Arab countries that supported Lebanon in liberating its land and building its resistance, and "in the forefront is Syria, the Islamic Republic of Iran, and the Republic of Algeria."
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Parliament Speaker

Nabih Berri

Resistance And Liberation Day

President

Parliament

Israel

LBCI Next
Prioritizing stability: US Department of State calls on Lebanon to implement reforms in Central Bank Governor selection
Compassionate meeting: Economy Minister and Kuwaiti Crown Prince discuss strong bilateral bonds
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
03:31

Lebanon's Army Commander stresses the right to resist 'Israeli enemy' to recover all lands

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-22

Vatican's supportive stance: Bou Habib discusses urgency of presidential elections in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-20

Mufti Derian says Arab solidarity with Lebanon stimulates the election of a president

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-19

Arab League statement draft on Lebanon calls for electing a president, implementing reform

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:09

Council of Muftis expresses concern as presidential vacuum continues

LBCI
Variety
08:56

Created by Impact BBDO, LBCI's "We Miss Lebanon" campaign secures three medals at the Caples Awards in London

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:03

Foreign Affairs House Committee follows up Syrian refugees file with UNHCR

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:39

Prioritizing stability: US Department of State calls on Lebanon to implement reforms in Central Bank Governor selection

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-16

Salameh accuses Judge Buresi of legal violations, announces plan to challenge arrest warrant decision

LBCI
World
2023-05-20

FBI misused intelligence database in 278,000 searches, court says

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-17

Saudi Ambassador and Social Affairs Minister discuss regional developments and social initiatives

LBCI
Middle East
2023-05-18

Discover NEOM's futuristic realms: Unveiling the extraordinary regions of Sindalah, The Line, Trojena, and Oxagon

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:20

Lebanon nears placement on FATF Grey List

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:31

Lebanon's Army Commander stresses the right to resist 'Israeli enemy' to recover all lands

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:28

In pursuit of a united Lebanon: Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri calls for presidential elections on Resistance and Liberation Day

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:18

Central Bank Governor's legal team takes action in France to retrieve Interpol Red Notice

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:20

The Democratic Gathering's firm stance: Rejecting Frangieh's candidacy

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
10:27

PM Mikati agrees to dollarize cash financial aid allocated to Syrian refugees

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:31

MP Fadi Karam stresses action and communication to navigate Lebanon's crisis

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:02

Lebanon’s currency dilemma: Central Bank of Lebanon explores banknotes printing options

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More