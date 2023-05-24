News
In pursuit of a united Lebanon: Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri calls for presidential elections on Resistance and Liberation Day
Lebanon News
2023-05-24 | 06:28
High views
Share
Share
3
min
In pursuit of a united Lebanon: Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri calls for presidential elections on Resistance and Liberation Day
Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri sent a message to the Lebanese on the occasion of the Resistance and Liberation Day, in which he praised Imam Musa al-Sadr, the martyrs, the resistors, and the Lebanese for this "glorious National Day."
He affirmed on the day of victory and liberation that Lebanon, "whose sons possessed and still possess the courage and daring to defeat the Israeli project and broke its will to obstruct its role in the region's system, today, at the level of all their political forces, are all called upon to evoke all those titles" that enabled them to make this achievement.
According to him, they are called upon to possess national audacity and courage in the face of any internal or external will that wants to plunge Lebanon or bring it down from within in a vortex of emptiness or through obstruction strikes.
"They are called upon to resort to dialogue and consensus under the constitution and institutions in approaching all national titles and issues."
He continued by affirming that "from our political, public, and legislative position" that the doors of the Parliament are never closed, neither to legislation nor to achieving the presidential elections, "which we hope will be accomplished today before tomorrow."
However, this issue is subject to the availability of sincere will that parliamentary blocs and independent representatives take the initiative to create a consensus among themselves and remove the obstacles that prevent the election of a president who expresses the will of the Lebanese to unite and not divide.
According to Speaker Berri, this president should believe in Lebanon, a president who is committed to the Taif Accord and the implementation of reform clauses that were not applied in it, and a president who approves the independence of the judiciary and the fight against corruption.
One who is capable of restoring confidence in Lebanon's relations with its Arab brothers, one who can build a serious and fruitful dialogue with Syria to resolve the issue of the refugees, and one who completes the demarcation of the borders between the two brotherly countries.
"A president who believes that Israel is the main enemy of Lebanon and is the opposite of it in position, role, and message," he continued to express.
He added that forfeiting the national achievements that Lebanon achieved by liberating most of its land from the Israeli occupation and thwarting its old and new aggressive plans aimed at undermining the foundations of the Lebanese entity and its constitutional institutions is considered an act that amounts to the level of high national treason.
He concluded by thanking the "brotherly" Arab countries that supported Lebanon in liberating its land and building its resistance, and "in the forefront is Syria, the Islamic Republic of Iran, and the Republic of Algeria."
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Parliament Speaker
Nabih Berri
Resistance And Liberation Day
President
Parliament
Israel
