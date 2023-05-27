News
United Nations temporarily pauses dual currency disbursement of cash assistance to refugees
Lebanon News
2023-05-27 | 04:28
High views
Share
Share
1
min
United Nations temporarily pauses dual currency disbursement of cash assistance to refugees
In a statement issued by the United Nations, it said that as a result of meetings held with Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati and Caretaker Minister of Social Affairs Hector Hajjar, and based on their requests, a decision was made to temporarily pause the use of dual currency for next month's disbursement of cash assistance to refugees.
Issued on behalf of United Nations Resident Coordinator and Humanitarian Coordinator for Lebanon Imran Riza, United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees Representative in Lebanon Ivo Freijsen, and the World Food Programme Country Director and Representative in Lebanon Abdallah Alwardat, it added that discussions would continue on appropriate modalities.
In the statement, the United Nations repeated its commitment to humanitarian principles in supporting the Government in assisting the most vulnerable across the country.
"All programmatic decisions are taken with full transparency and commitment to our mandate, including decisions on assistance modalities which are based on solid, objective evidence and thorough research," it added.
"We continue to stand with the people and Government of Lebanon during these difficult times and foster a collaborative environment to reach those most in need, including refugees," the statement concluded.
Lebanon News
United Nations
Lebanon
Syrian Refugees
Disbursement
Cash
Assistance
