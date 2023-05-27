United Nations temporarily pauses dual currency disbursement of cash assistance to refugees

Lebanon News
2023-05-27 | 04:28
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
United Nations temporarily pauses dual currency disbursement of cash assistance to refugees
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
1min
United Nations temporarily pauses dual currency disbursement of cash assistance to refugees

In a statement issued by the United Nations, it said that as a result of meetings held with Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati and Caretaker Minister of Social Affairs Hector Hajjar, and based on their requests, a decision was made to temporarily pause the use of dual currency for next month's disbursement of cash assistance to refugees. 

Issued on behalf of United Nations Resident Coordinator and Humanitarian Coordinator for Lebanon Imran Riza, United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees Representative in Lebanon Ivo Freijsen, and the World Food Programme Country Director and Representative in Lebanon Abdallah Alwardat, it added that discussions would continue on appropriate modalities.  

In the statement, the United Nations repeated its commitment to humanitarian principles in supporting the Government in assisting the most vulnerable across the country.  

"All programmatic decisions are taken with full transparency and commitment to our mandate, including decisions on assistance modalities which are based on solid, objective evidence and thorough research," it added. 

"We continue to stand with the people and Government of Lebanon during these difficult times and foster a collaborative environment to reach those most in need, including refugees," the statement concluded.
 

Lebanon News

United Nations

Lebanon

Syrian Refugees

Disbursement

Cash

Assistance

LBCI Next
Maronite Patriarch al-Rahi to embark on official visit to Paris to meet with President Macron
Nicolas Nahas to LBCI: The government will continue, says Lebanon is 'in a better position'
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:05

Controversy and conversion: Syrian refugees in Lebanon receive aid in dollars

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-05-23

PM Mikati agrees to dollarize cash financial aid allocated to Syrian refugees

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-11

20 organizations demand Lebanon to halt 'summary' deportation of Syrian refugees

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-09

Strict measures: Reasons for deportation of Syrian refugees in Lebanon

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
06:06

Cultural life restored: Sursock Museum comes back to life after devastating the Beirut blast

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:24

Maronite Patriarch al-Rahi to embark on official visit to Paris to meet with President Macron

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:58

Nicolas Nahas to LBCI: The government will continue, says Lebanon is 'in a better position'

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:54

Political maneuvering: Ministers of the 'system' collaborate to protect Salameh from consequences

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-01-11

CES 2023: 10 tech innovations that caught our eye

LBCI
Middle East
2023-05-23

Qatar's QIA says has been very active in public and private credit

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:28

United Nations temporarily pauses dual currency disbursement of cash assistance to refugees

LBCI
Variety
2023-04-18

Slim.AI helps developers optimize and secure their containers

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Press Highlights
23:52

Lebanon's presidential race intensifies: Paris backs Frangieh, urges his opponents for a candidate

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:54

Political maneuvering: Ministers of the 'system' collaborate to protect Salameh from consequences

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:28

United Nations temporarily pauses dual currency disbursement of cash assistance to refugees

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:49

Special Investigation Commission's statement on Lebanon's potential gray list placement

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:05

Controversy and conversion: Syrian refugees in Lebanon receive aid in dollars

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:54

Curbing money laundering: Exploring BDL's circular 165

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:45

A new era in Lebanese politics: Taymour Jumblatt's leadership challenges

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:59

Cabinet session tackles Riad Salameh's fate and Syrian refugees file

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More