Hajjar to LBCI: Refugees should receive their salary in Lebanese pounds
Lebanon News
2023-05-28 | 07:51
High views
Share
Share
1
min
Hajjar to LBCI: Refugees should receive their salary in Lebanese pounds
Caretaker Minister of Social Affairs Hector Hajjar considered on Sunday that refugees have a humanitarian right.
He also believed that refugees should receive their salary in Lebanese pounds and that it should not exceed the salary of a Lebanese manager but rather be sufficient to meet their basic needs.
He said, "There are Lebanese families that don't even have $20 per month, and they cannot afford to send their children to private schools."
During LBCI's "Naharkom Said" TV show, he explained: "Let everyone know that the social safety net program in Lebanon is a debt, and the only assistance Lebanon receives is the poorest program, which does not exceed $145."
He proposed the implementation of a barcode and a form that can indicate whether a person is on Lebanese territory without legal residency, and it can determine whether they are a refugee or have an economic motive.
He emphasized the necessity of having popular pressure accompanying the visit to Brussels, and if there was a genuine willingness to visit Syria, a delegation would have been formed, and dialogue would have begun.
Lebanon News
Refugees
Lebanon
Syria
Charafeddine to LBCI: A governmental session will be dedicated to Syrian refugee file
Previous
