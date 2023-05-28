Hajjar to LBCI: Refugees should receive their salary in Lebanese pounds

Caretaker Minister of Social Affairs Hector Hajjar considered on Sunday that refugees have a humanitarian right.



He also believed that refugees should receive their salary in Lebanese pounds and that it should not exceed the salary of a Lebanese manager but rather be sufficient to meet their basic needs.



He said, "There are Lebanese families that don't even have $20 per month, and they cannot afford to send their children to private schools."



During LBCI's "Naharkom Said" TV show, he explained: "Let everyone know that the social safety net program in Lebanon is a debt, and the only assistance Lebanon receives is the poorest program, which does not exceed $145."



He proposed the implementation of a barcode and a form that can indicate whether a person is on Lebanese territory without legal residency, and it can determine whether they are a refugee or have an economic motive.



He emphasized the necessity of having popular pressure accompanying the visit to Brussels, and if there was a genuine willingness to visit Syria, a delegation would have been formed, and dialogue would have begun.