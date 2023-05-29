MP Karam to LBCI: There is no name for presidency that satisfies entire nation

2023-05-29 | 04:22
MP Karam to LBCI: There is no name for presidency that satisfies entire nation
MP Karam to LBCI: There is no name for presidency that satisfies entire nation

MP Fadi Karam announced on Monday that in the coming days, the official stance of the bloc regarding the presidential file will be issued, stating, "Honesty among all the political forces becomes evident day by day through discussing the intricate details."

During an interview on LBCI’s "Naharkom Said" TV show, he stated that the majority agreed on Jihad Azour, and there is no name that satisfies the entire nation.

“The candidate will meet with all the MPs who want answers to their questions, just as he met with the leader of the Lebanese Forces party, Samir Geagea,” he added.

He clarified that Azour's statement about not wanting to be the challenge candidate to former minister Sleiman Frangieh is not true.

He indicated that there is no Plan B, "our plan is to continue with the same candidate, and we do not consider Frangieh as a challenge. The axis of resistance wants the challenge, and the statements issued by Hassan Nasrallah seek to impose it on us."

